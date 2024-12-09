Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Premiership Rugby Cup Rounds Four to Six Confirmed

09.12.24
Saracens V London Scottish
Saracens V London Scottish

The next three rounds of the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages in February have now been confirmed.

Sarries will welcome Ealing Trailfinders to StoneX on Saturday 1st February, before trips to London Scottish and Harlequins.

The trip to the Twickenham Stoop to face Harlequins and Saracens will round off the pool stages. Screened live on TNT Sportsand discovery+ on Saturday, February 15, the stage is set to potentially play host to an all-or-nothing shootout with qualification for the quarter-finals on the line.

The five Pool winners will progress to the quarter-finals, along with the three highest-ranked runners-up.

The seeded quarter-final ties will take place on the weekend of Feb 28 – Mar 2, with the semi-finals set for March 7-8. One quarter-final fixture and both semi-finals will be showcased live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

The Premiership Rugby Cup Final is scheduled for the weekend of March 15 at the home stadium of the top-seeded finalist and broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Confirmed Fixtures:

Saturday 1st February - Saracens Men v Ealing Trailfinders - 15:00 - StoneX Stadium

Friday 7th February - London Scottish v Saracens Men - 19:45 - Richmond Athletic Ground

Saturday 15th February - Harlequins v Saracens Men - 15:05 - Twickenham Stoop - Live on TNT Sports

Quick Questions | Tobias Elliott

This week, it was Tobias Elliott's turn to take on the Quick Questions. Check out his answers below.   Worst fashion sense in the squad? Harvey Beaton (flip flops in the snow isn’t it) Best dancer in the team? Charlie bracken (serious robot dance moves) Most likely to be late for a team meeting? Lucio […]

Alexpom

MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 9)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was pleased with how his side battled against both the conditions and the opposition in yesterday’s victory over Leicester Tigers. In incredibly challenging conditions for both sides, Saracens started at a real speed, scoring three tries in the opening 15 minutes and Austerberry was thrilled with the intensity that his […]

08.12.24
