Premiership Rugby Cup Rounds Four to Six Confirmed

The next three rounds of the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages in February have now been confirmed.

Sarries will welcome Ealing Trailfinders to StoneX on Saturday 1st February, before trips to London Scottish and Harlequins.

The trip to the Twickenham Stoop to face Harlequins and Saracens will round off the pool stages. Screened live on TNT Sportsand discovery+ on Saturday, February 15, the stage is set to potentially play host to an all-or-nothing shootout with qualification for the quarter-finals on the line.

The five Pool winners will progress to the quarter-finals, along with the three highest-ranked runners-up.

The seeded quarter-final ties will take place on the weekend of Feb 28 – Mar 2, with the semi-finals set for March 7-8. One quarter-final fixture and both semi-finals will be showcased live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

The Premiership Rugby Cup Final is scheduled for the weekend of March 15 at the home stadium of the top-seeded finalist and broadcast live on TNT Sports and discovery+.

Confirmed Fixtures:

Saturday 1st February - Saracens Men v Ealing Trailfinders - 15:00 - StoneX Stadium

Friday 7th February - London Scottish v Saracens Men - 19:45 - Richmond Athletic Ground

Saturday 15th February - Harlequins v Saracens Men - 15:05 - Twickenham Stoop - Live on TNT Sports