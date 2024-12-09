Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Coming Next in December for your Saracens

09.12.24
Next
Saracens V Vodacom Bulls Investec Champions Cup 2024/2025

THE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP IS WELL UNDERWAY, THE AUTUMN NATIONS SERIES IS NOW OVER, SO IT MUST BE TIME FOR EUROPE!

Next weekend it is a trip to Paris to face Stade Francais at Stade Jean Bouin.

Having dipped a toe into the Champions Cup it will be back to Premiership duty for the rest of December with two massive matches – home to reigning champions Northampton Saints at the StoneX on Sunday 22 December.

Saints are currently in eighth place in the table and in need of a lift, while Mark McCall’s men will be seeking to hit back after their uncharacteristic loss at Newcastle Falcons in the last round. There will be plenty of Christmas spirit off the field, but probably not much on it!

Then the year will come to a close at The Recreation Ground when the men in black travel to face the current Premiership leaders Bath on Saturday 28 December. And if you are struggling for ideas for the perfect Christmas present to surprise any of your loved ones then what about buying some tickets for the return game against second place Bristol Bears at the StoneX on Saturday 4 January.

The first meeting at Ashton Gate earlier in the season featured nine tries in a game that the Men in Black won 37-35. It is a game not to be missed, so book now!

The Saracens Women are also in action this month and head to the home of the back to- back champions Gloucester Hartpury at Kingsholm on Saturday 14 December. That is followed a week later on Saturday 21 December with a massive home clash against Bristol Bears at the StoneX.

Next

Premiership Rugby Cup Rounds Four to Six Confirmed

The next three rounds of the Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages in February have now been confirmed. Sarries will welcome Ealing Trailfinders to StoneX on Saturday 1st February, before trips to London Scottish and Harlequins. The trip to the Twickenham Stoop to face Harlequins and Saracens will round off the pool stages. Screened live on […]

09.12.24
Quick Questions | Tobias Elliott

This week, it was Tobias Elliott's turn to take on the Quick Questions. Check out his answers below.   Worst fashion sense in the squad? Harvey Beaton (flip flops in the snow isn’t it) Best dancer in the team? Charlie bracken (serious robot dance moves) Most likely to be late for a team meeting? Lucio […]

