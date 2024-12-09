Coming Next in December for your Saracens

THE GALLAGHER PREMIERSHIP IS WELL UNDERWAY, THE AUTUMN NATIONS SERIES IS NOW OVER, SO IT MUST BE TIME FOR EUROPE!

Next weekend it is a trip to Paris to face Stade Francais at Stade Jean Bouin.

Having dipped a toe into the Champions Cup it will be back to Premiership duty for the rest of December with two massive matches – home to reigning champions Northampton Saints at the StoneX on Sunday 22 December.

Saints are currently in eighth place in the table and in need of a lift, while Mark McCall’s men will be seeking to hit back after their uncharacteristic loss at Newcastle Falcons in the last round. There will be plenty of Christmas spirit off the field, but probably not much on it!

Then the year will come to a close at The Recreation Ground when the men in black travel to face the current Premiership leaders Bath on Saturday 28 December. And if you are struggling for ideas for the perfect Christmas present to surprise any of your loved ones then what about buying some tickets for the return game against second place Bristol Bears at the StoneX on Saturday 4 January.

The first meeting at Ashton Gate earlier in the season featured nine tries in a game that the Men in Black won 37-35. It is a game not to be missed, so book now!

The Saracens Women are also in action this month and head to the home of the back to- back champions Gloucester Hartpury at Kingsholm on Saturday 14 December. That is followed a week later on Saturday 21 December with a massive home clash against Bristol Bears at the StoneX.