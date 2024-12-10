LOAN WATCH: Ampthill edge out thriller at London Scottish

Eight Saracens turned out for the A’s as they achieved a last-minute win at the Richmond Athletic Ground, seeing out Scottish 14-15 in the Championship.

A second try in as many games from Kennedy Sylvester alongside a match winning score from Nathan Michelow in the 78th minute provided two big moments for the Saracens’ loanees.

Seven of the eight Sarries players started the game from the off. Angus Hall wore 15 alongside Max Clark in the centres and Brandon Jackson on the left wing.

In the pack, The Men in Black had three representatives in the back row. Max Eke joined last week’s Player of the Match Reggie Hammick and vice-captain Nathan Michelow. After scoring for Ampthill last time out in their defeat to Coventry, Kennedy Sylvester lined up in the second row once more.

James Isaacs also found a place on the bench, making a significant impact during the final moments of the game in which the A’s came back from a 14-0 deficit in the first half.

Ampthill return to Dillingham Park next weekend to face Hartpury in their penultimate fixture before Christmas.