Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
LOAN WATCH: Ampthill edge out thriller at London Scottish

10.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Geth 1dwwaahnbr
Image1

Eight Saracens turned out for the A’s as they achieved a last-minute win at the Richmond Athletic Ground, seeing out Scottish 14-15 in the Championship.

A second try in as many games from Kennedy Sylvester alongside a match winning score from Nathan Michelow in the 78th minute provided two big moments for the Saracens’ loanees.

Seven of the eight Sarries players started the game from the off. Angus Hall wore 15 alongside Max Clark in the centres and Brandon Jackson on the left wing.

In the pack, The Men in Black had three representatives in the back row. Max Eke joined last week’s Player of the Match Reggie Hammick and vice-captain Nathan Michelow. After scoring for Ampthill last time out in their defeat to Coventry, Kennedy Sylvester lined up in the second row once more.

James Isaacs also found a place on the bench, making a significant impact during the final moments of the game in which the A’s came back from a 14-0 deficit in the first half.

Ampthill return to Dillingham Park next weekend to face Hartpury in their penultimate fixture before Christmas.

