Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Saracens Foundation | Sporting Roots Project

10.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sportingroots
457438713 1299591998115430 3305458660084612532 N

Sporting Roots is our refugee project supporting refugees and asylum seekers temporarily housed in local hotels. Sporting Roots is supported by lead project partner SBHL and further supported by Islamic Relief UK.

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Foundation runs football sessions at StoneX Stadium for our participants, encouraging them to get outside, get active and meet other residents of the hotels. For many of our participants, these football sessions are the only time that residents of the hotels are able to get active outside as the only outdoor space within the hotel properties are the car parks. For many residents, these football sessions are the highlight of their weeks, offering them fun, activity, competition, and some normalcy.

In the last few weeks, our football sessions have grown exponentially, and we now see over 50 people regularly attending!

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

We are in desperate need of more football boots, trainers and sports kit! Most of our participants only have the clothes on their back, so when they come to sessions, they play barefoot or in clothing that’s not appropriate for the game.

We currently have a number of football boots and trainers that participants can borrow, but we need more so that participants don’t have to swap with each other mid-session!

If you have some football boots, trainers, or sportswear which is still good to be used but you no longer need, we would love to take it off your hands for our participants!

To donate any kit, trainers, or boots; or to find out more about the project, please email: foundationinfo@Saracens.net.

News

See all news
Sara Update

NARRATIVES RECLAIMED AT SARACENS SCHOOLS DURING BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Children at Saracens High School and Saracens Bell Lane celebrated the contributions and cultures of Black communities during Black History Month. Saracens Bell Lane in Hendon is the first primary school to join Saracens Multi Academy Trust. During October each class at the community- serving school learnt about a different historical figure, such as Martin […]

10.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Sportingroots

Saracens Foundation | Sporting Roots Project

Sporting Roots is our refugee project supporting refugees and asylum seekers temporarily housed in local hotels. Sporting Roots is supported by lead project partner SBHL and further supported by Islamic Relief UK. Every Tuesday and Thursday, the Foundation runs football sessions at StoneX Stadium for our participants, encouraging them to get outside, get active and […]

10.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Geth 1dwwaahnbr

LOAN WATCH: Ampthill edge out thriller at London Scottish

Eight Saracens turned out for the A’s as they achieved a last-minute win at the Richmond Athletic Ground, seeing out Scottish 14-15 in the Championship. A second try in as many games from Kennedy Sylvester alongside a match winning score from Nathan Michelow in the 78th minute provided two big moments for the Saracens’ loanees. […]

10.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross