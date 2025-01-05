MATCH REPORT | Loughborough Lightning 22-17 Saracens Women (PWR Rd 12)

Saracens Women suffered defeat on the road to Loughborough Lightning, in the opening game of 2025.

It was nearly the perfect start for Saracens, as Marlie Packer charged up to the line with only two minutes on the clock, only to be held up by some last-gasp Loughborough defence.

Lightning made sure that Saracens would pay for not converting too, as Krissy Scurfield raced in from 40 metres to open the scoring for her side.

Saracens were still well in the game though, as Sarah McKenna intercepted and raced free into the Loughborough 22.

Whilst the hosts were able to whether the initial storm, the pressure eventually told, as Sarries drew a penalty and Harrison kicked to the corner.

After the hosts had initially repelled the Saracens maul, Harrison was on hand to find space out wide, as she managed to dive in to level the contest.

The game was becoming a bit stop-start at this point, with both teams trying to test each other with kicks into the backfield.

It was the hosts who would strike next though, as they played Saracens at their own game, Sadia Kabeya rumbling over from a rolling maul to retake the lead.

Saracens were still continuing to find the responses they needed though, as they continue to pepper the Lightning defensive line with the try line in sight.

With a quick-tap penalty coming the way of Sarries, a delightful pass from McKinley Hunt created the space, with Sydney Gregson using all of her power to charge over out wide to cut the gap to two points.

With the rain beginning to pour down, Sarries looked to be in the ascendency, as Lightning were marched back 10 metres for backchat. As Sarries continued to build the phases, the opportunity looked to be on out wide, but a knock-on halted the attack.

In the end, it was the hosts who had the final say of the half, as Scurfield grabbed her second out wide to increase the gap to seven at the break.

The second half saw the hosts continue to apply the pressure, with two crucial turnovers from Hunt keeping Lightning at bay.

Handling errors were beginning to keep into the game though, as Lightning took advantage of one in midfield, as they built the phases in the Sarries half and drew a penalty.

From there, Scurfield was at the heart of things again, as she raced across the pitch and found Emily Scarratt to cross out wide, increasing the lead for the hosts.

Sarries looked to strike back immediately though, as they hunted an opportunity in the Lightning 22. They were given a reprieve as well, as Scurfield dropped an attempted intercept.

Sarries were continuing to pound on the door, but knock-ons and poor discipline were allowing the hosts to clear their lines each time.

With Lightning continuing to press forwards, a massive turnover allowed Amelia MacDougall to take play into the Lightning 22.

Things just weren’t going Sarries’ way though, as another knock-on after a superb burst into the 22 allowed Lightning to repel the threat.

The hosts were continuing to infringe at the breakdown, allowing Sarries to keep in the fight, but a penalty at the breakdown as Poppy Cleall looked to dive over put pay to the attacking chance.

With time continuing to tick away, Sarries continued to put the pressure on, with Maya Montiel going over late to snatch a losing bonus-point, but in the end, the hosts had enough to seal the win.