Match Reaction | Alex Austerberry (PWR R12)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry says every game is now must win after falling short in Northampton against Loughborough Lightning.

Sarries walked away with just a losing bonus point after turning up off the pace against a clinical Lightning side. Austerberry says the home side were deserving of their victory.

“Credit to Loughborough, they came to life at key times and scored points at key moments as well. They were also always a threat at the breakdown, which slowed our momentum. But overall, we were off the pace today.”

Despite the scoreline, the visitors did manage to control play towards the end of the game, sparking a late comeback through an Akina Gondwe score in the final minute. However, Austerberry says execution levels in front of the line needed to improve.

“We dropped the ball at key times, pulled the trigger when we shouldn’t of got tight when maybe wide was on and went wide when we should’ve stayed tight. We just got the balance of our decision making wrong today and ultimately against good teams that costs you.”

Looking ahead, Saracens now have five games left of the league season, Austerberry believes that to achieve play-offs these games have now become even more high stakes.

“I think any breathing room we may have had we lost today; every game now becomes must win really. We want our chance at playoffs to be in our own destiny, dropping more points could lead to it being in other teams’ hands which isn’t a position we want to find ourselves in.”

The North Londoners will look to bounce back next weekend as Leicester Tigers head to the StoneX for another crucial PWR tie. Book your place here.