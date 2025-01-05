Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Match Reaction | Alex Austerberry (PWR R12)

05.01.25
Austerberrylightning
Dsc 0057 3

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry says every game is now must win after falling short in Northampton against Loughborough Lightning.

Sarries walked away with just a losing bonus point after turning up off the pace against a clinical Lightning side. Austerberry says the home side were deserving of their victory.

“Credit to Loughborough, they came to life at key times and scored points at key moments as well. They were also always a threat at the breakdown, which slowed our momentum. But overall, we were off the pace today.”

Despite the scoreline, the visitors did manage to control play towards the end of the game, sparking a late comeback through an Akina Gondwe score in the final minute. However, Austerberry says execution levels in front of the line needed to improve.

“We dropped the ball at key times, pulled the trigger when we shouldn’t of got tight when maybe wide was on and went wide when we should’ve stayed tight. We just got the balance of our decision making wrong today and ultimately against good teams that costs you.”

Looking ahead, Saracens now have five games left of the league season, Austerberry believes that to achieve play-offs these games have now become even more high stakes.

“I think any breathing room we may have had we lost today; every game now becomes must win really. We want our chance at playoffs to be in our own destiny, dropping more points could lead to it being in other teams’ hands which isn’t a position we want to find ourselves in.”

The North Londoners will look to bounce back next weekend as Leicester Tigers head to the StoneX for another crucial PWR tie. Book your place here.

