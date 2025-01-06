Next up for your Saracens

After Saturday’s Bear hunt at StoneX Stadium attention will quickly return to the Investec Champions Cup and qualifying for a home draw in the Round of 16 in Europe’s top club tournament.

There will be a tough trip to the infamous Thomond Park to face Munster on Saturday 11 January, followed by a home clash with French Top 14 outfit Castres Olympique a week later.

With two wins out of two to date thanks to victories over Vodacom Bulls and Stade Francais Paris, the ‘Men in Black’ are only one point off Pool 3 leaders Northampton Saints. A win in Munster would set-up a real shot at

a top seeding and hopefully pave the way for another deep foray into a tournament that Saracens have already won three times.

A big and noisy crowd will be required to help ward off the French on Sunday 19th January, so make a date with your diary and ensure you book your tickets for another great day out at the StoneX.

The Saracens Women are still going strong in the PWR table and they will be in action at home this weekend against Leicester Tigers.