Quick Questions with Charlie Bracken
This week, it's Charlie Bracken's turn to take on the Quick Questions.
Worst fashion sense in the squad?
Harvey Beaton (for wearing a Cornish pirates top to Ampthill training)
Best dancer in the team?
Ben Earl
Most likely to quit rugby for another job?
James Hadfield - to be a singer
Biggest rugby nause in the squad?
Louie Johnson
Weirdest person in the squad?
Oscar Wilson
Worst music taste?
Olamide Sodeke
Worst roommate?
Angus Hall
Best roommate?
Tobias Elliot
Funniest person in the squad?
Jamie George
Biggest liability in the squad?
Jack Bracken
Most likely to become a coach?
Alex Goode
Fastest to the bar?
Sam Crean
Most likely to not buy a round?
Samson Adejimi
Most trustworthy?
James Isaacs
Unluckiest person in the squad?
Me at cards
Biggest teacher’s pet?
Tobias Elliott
Most likely to be late for a team meeting?
KP
Biggest motivator?
Ivan Van Zyl
Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?
Brandon Jackson
Best chef in the squad?
Not Nathan Michelow