Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Quick Questions with Charlie Bracken

06.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
27692457 Saracens Training Session 061 Jpg Oli Shapley 20241203 170209

This week, it's Charlie Bracken's turn to take on the Quick Questions.

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Harvey Beaton (for wearing a Cornish pirates top to Ampthill training)

Best dancer in the team?

Ben Earl

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

James Hadfield - to be a singer

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Louie Johnson

Weirdest person in the squad?

Oscar Wilson

Worst music taste?

Olamide Sodeke

Worst roommate?

Angus Hall

Best roommate?

Tobias Elliot

Funniest person in the squad?

Jamie George

Biggest liability in the squad?

Jack Bracken

Most likely to become a coach?

Alex Goode

Fastest to the bar?

Sam Crean

Most likely to not buy a round?

Samson Adejimi

Most trustworthy?

James Isaacs

Unluckiest person in the squad?

Me at cards

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Tobias Elliott

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

KP

Biggest motivator?

Ivan Van Zyl

Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?

Brandon Jackson

Best chef in the squad?

Not Nathan Michelow

News

See all news

The Saracens Women's Run-In

There’s a London versus the Southwest theme developing in Premiership Women’s Rugby as we move into the final six games of the season. The top five could not be tighter, with Harlequins leading the way on 45 points. Both Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury sit just behind them, with Saracens poised just behind. Bristol may be […]

06.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Quick Questions with Charlie Bracken

This week, it's Charlie Bracken's turn to take on the Quick Questions. Worst fashion sense in the squad? Harvey Beaton (for wearing a Cornish pirates top to Ampthill training) Best dancer in the team? Ben Earl Most likely to quit rugby for another job? James Hadfield - to be a singer Biggest rugby nause in […]

06.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 06 At 09.35.28

Next up for your Saracens

After Saturday’s Bear hunt at StoneX Stadium attention will quickly return to the Investec Champions Cup and qualifying for a home draw in the Round of 16 in Europe’s top club tournament. There will be a tough trip to the infamous Thomond Park to face Munster on Saturday 11 January, followed by a home clash […]

06.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners