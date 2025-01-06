Quick Questions with Charlie Bracken

This week, it's Charlie Bracken's turn to take on the Quick Questions.

Worst fashion sense in the squad?

Harvey Beaton (for wearing a Cornish pirates top to Ampthill training)

Best dancer in the team?

Ben Earl

Most likely to quit rugby for another job?

James Hadfield - to be a singer

Biggest rugby nause in the squad?

Louie Johnson

Weirdest person in the squad?

Oscar Wilson

Worst music taste?

Olamide Sodeke

Worst roommate?

Angus Hall

Best roommate?

Tobias Elliot

Funniest person in the squad?

Jamie George

Biggest liability in the squad?

Jack Bracken

Most likely to become a coach?

Alex Goode

Fastest to the bar?

Sam Crean

Most likely to not buy a round?

Samson Adejimi

Most trustworthy?

James Isaacs

Unluckiest person in the squad?

Me at cards

Biggest teacher’s pet?

Tobias Elliott

Most likely to be late for a team meeting?

KP

Biggest motivator?

Ivan Van Zyl

Who wouldn’t you trust with your final £5?

Brandon Jackson

Best chef in the squad?

Not Nathan Michelow