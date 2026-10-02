MATCH REPORT | LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING 5 - 66 SARACENS WOMEN (CUP R3)

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Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
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MATCH REPORT | LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING 5 - 66 SARACENS WOMEN (CUP R3)

02.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Loughborough Lightning Women’s v Saracens Women’s
Loughborough Lightning Women’s v Saracens Women’s

Saracens run riot under the Bedford Friday Night Lights with record win over Loughborough Lightning

Saracens Women took to Goldington Road for a Friday Night Lights fixture against Loughborough Lightning in round three of the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup, and produced a ruthless performance to make it three wins from three.

The Original Club of North London were off the mark inside three minutes, Lotte Sharp finishing in the corner after a slick offload from Sophie Bridger. Lightning looked to respond immediately, but Ruby Ross shut the door on the counter, forcing the hosts back into their own half.

Saracens' dominance continued, with Ellie Boatman marking her PWR Cup debut in style, finishing in the corner off the back of a formidable break from May Campbell, fresh from international duty. Emma Hardy was next to make the initial break, feeding captain Louise McMillan, who in turn found Sharp sweeping past the Loughborough defence for her second try of the evening.

Saracens' momentum was briefly checked when Joia Bennett was shown a yellow card, but the visitors never let Lightning find a foothold.

Another home attack was snuffed out by Bridger, who continued to be a wall in defence, before Sydney Gregson carved her way through the Lightning line to score in the corner. Bridger denied Loughborough once more soon after, before Liz Crake got over in the final minute of the half to extend the lead further.

Saracens went into the break 31 points to nil, a scoreline that made clear they had no intention of easing off.

The energy carried straight through into the second half. Sharp opened the second-half scoring with a powerful carry down the left, driving Loughborough back into their own 22. Bridger then soared over just to the left of the posts, with MacDougall adding the extras. Poppy Cleall followed up soon after, finishing off a dominant team effort from a scrum.

Loughborough finally got on the board with their first try of the afternoon, but Saracens' response was immediate. Campbell showed exactly why she wears the red rose, bursting through the Lightning defence to add her own try to the tally, before Boatman showed off her pace to claim her second of the evening.

Jemma Jo-Linkins then chipped and chased her way down the left to give Saracens further headway, before Gregson completed her brace. MacDougall's conversion brought the final score to 66, closing out an evening in which she missed just two kicks at goal all night.

A dominant display confirmed the win for the Women in White, who head back to StoneX Stadium with their unbeaten PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup campaign very much intact.

Saracens are back in action at StoneX Stadium on 17th October, hosting Exeter Chiefs in their next PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup outing.

Make sure you dont miss out on any of the action by getting your tickets HERE!

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Saracens v Northampton Saints
02.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Sale Sharks (PREM R2)

Rotimi Segun is eagerly awaiting returning to North London as Saracens take on Sale Sharks in their first home league game of the season. Segun starts after scoring a crucial brace in the first win of the season against Leicester Tigers seven days ago, and is looking forward to a North London buzz this Sunday […]

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