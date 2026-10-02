MATCH REPORT | LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING 5 - 66 SARACENS WOMEN (CUP R3)

Saracens run riot under the Bedford Friday Night Lights with record win over Loughborough Lightning

Saracens Women took to Goldington Road for a Friday Night Lights fixture against Loughborough Lightning in round three of the PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup, and produced a ruthless performance to make it three wins from three.

The Original Club of North London were off the mark inside three minutes, Lotte Sharp finishing in the corner after a slick offload from Sophie Bridger. Lightning looked to respond immediately, but Ruby Ross shut the door on the counter, forcing the hosts back into their own half.

Saracens' dominance continued, with Ellie Boatman marking her PWR Cup debut in style, finishing in the corner off the back of a formidable break from May Campbell, fresh from international duty. Emma Hardy was next to make the initial break, feeding captain Louise McMillan, who in turn found Sharp sweeping past the Loughborough defence for her second try of the evening.

Saracens' momentum was briefly checked when Joia Bennett was shown a yellow card, but the visitors never let Lightning find a foothold.

Another home attack was snuffed out by Bridger, who continued to be a wall in defence, before Sydney Gregson carved her way through the Lightning line to score in the corner. Bridger denied Loughborough once more soon after, before Liz Crake got over in the final minute of the half to extend the lead further.

Saracens went into the break 31 points to nil, a scoreline that made clear they had no intention of easing off.

The energy carried straight through into the second half. Sharp opened the second-half scoring with a powerful carry down the left, driving Loughborough back into their own 22. Bridger then soared over just to the left of the posts, with MacDougall adding the extras. Poppy Cleall followed up soon after, finishing off a dominant team effort from a scrum.

Loughborough finally got on the board with their first try of the afternoon, but Saracens' response was immediate. Campbell showed exactly why she wears the red rose, bursting through the Lightning defence to add her own try to the tally, before Boatman showed off her pace to claim her second of the evening.

Jemma Jo-Linkins then chipped and chased her way down the left to give Saracens further headway, before Gregson completed her brace. MacDougall's conversion brought the final score to 66, closing out an evening in which she missed just two kicks at goal all night.

A dominant display confirmed the win for the Women in White, who head back to StoneX Stadium with their unbeaten PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup campaign very much intact.

Saracens are back in action at StoneX Stadium on 17th October, hosting Exeter Chiefs in their next PWR Jaecoo Next Gen Cup outing.

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