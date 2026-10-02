Saracens announce Brendan Venter as Head of Culture and Technical Director

Statement from Ed Coetzee

"Given recent media commentary, I would like to clarify Brendan Venter's position at Saracens. Brendan agreed to rejoin the club at the start of this season, with his principal role being to reset the culture at both the training ground and StoneX Stadium, giving equal importance to each.

His work on the culture, standards and development is integral across the entire organisation.

Brendan's role is best defined as Head of Culture and Technical Director, and with immediate effect, this will be his title. Nothing changes from the role he has played all season, with his influence spanning the entire club.

Joe Shaw has been Head Coach for the past six seasons and continues in that role.

In light of the above, I can confirm that while Brendan will still have significant media duties to fulfil (including, for example, an interview with TNT this Sunday, 4 October), Joe Shaw will be responsible for conducting pre and post-match interviews."