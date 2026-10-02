Saracens announce Brendan Venter as Head of Culture and Technical Director

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Saracens announce Brendan Venter as Head of Culture and Technical Director

02.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
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Statement from Ed Coetzee

"Given recent media commentary, I would like to clarify Brendan Venter's position at Saracens. Brendan agreed to rejoin the club at the start of this season, with his principal role being to reset the culture at both the training ground and StoneX Stadium, giving equal importance to each.

His work on the culture, standards and development is integral across the entire organisation.

Brendan's role is best defined as Head of Culture and Technical Director, and with immediate effect, this will be his title. Nothing changes from the role he has played all season, with his influence spanning the entire club.

Joe Shaw has been Head Coach for the past six seasons and continues in that role.

In light of the above, I can confirm that while Brendan will still have significant media duties to fulfil (including, for example, an interview with TNT this Sunday, 4 October), Joe Shaw will be responsible for conducting pre and post-match interviews."

News

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Saracens v Northampton Saints
02.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men Vs Sale Sharks (PREM R2)

Rotimi Segun is eagerly awaiting returning to North London as Saracens take on Sale Sharks in their first home league game of the season. Segun starts after scoring a crucial brace in the first win of the season against Leicester Tigers seven days ago, and is looking forward to a North London buzz this Sunday […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
02.10.26

Saracens Foundation Update

The Saracens Foundation is back in action for the 26-27 season with most of our projects back to delivery! Last year, the Foundation delivered over 6,700 hours of delivery impacting over 80,000 people in our local community. Each project had a positive influence on the health, education or employability of our participants using sport, movement or mentorship.  Our Impact Report […]

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