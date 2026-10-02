Saracens Foundation Update

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

Saracens Foundation Update

02.10.26

The Saracens Foundation is back in action for the 26-27 season with most of our projects back to delivery!

Last year, the Foundation delivered over 6,700 hours of delivery impacting over 80,000 people in our local community. Each project had a positive influence on the health, education or employability of our participants using sport, movement or mentorship. 

Our Impact Report is out now and details all the work we did last year. Read here: https://saracenssportfoundation.org/impact-report/

Events

September saw a busy month of fundraising from our Golf Day earlier in the month, to our hardy cyclists taking on the London to Brighton Cycle challenge. These events are so important to us to ensure we can deliver our impacts across the community. A huge thank you to everyone who golfed, cycled or took part in our pub quiz!

There are always new ways to support the Foundation – do you fancy taking on a challenge this year? Why not do it for the Foundation and help make a difference to our community! To get in touch about opportunities to support the Foundation, email TiannaNygro@saracens.net

News

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02.10.26

Saracens Foundation Update

The Saracens Foundation is back in action for the 26-27 season with most of our projects back to delivery! Last year, the Foundation delivered over 6,700 hours of delivery impacting over 80,000 people in our local community. Each project had a positive influence on the health, education or employability of our participants using sport, movement or mentorship.  Our Impact Report […]

Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
01.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (CUP R3)

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Friday night's clash with Loughborough Lightning, with new signing Ellie Boatman set to make her Saracens Women debut this Friday! The Great Britain Sevens international joined the Original Club of North London from Ealing Trailfinders this summer, and will look to bring her pace and finishing to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
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30.09.26

ELLIE BOATMAN SIGNS FOR SARACENS

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the signing of GB Sevens international Ellie Boatman ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Boatman started playing rugby aged four and went on to play junior rugby for London Irish from the age of 11. After a brief hiatus from the sport, she returned to the game at the University […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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