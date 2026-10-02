Saracens Foundation Update

The Saracens Foundation is back in action for the 26-27 season with most of our projects back to delivery!

Last year, the Foundation delivered over 6,700 hours of delivery impacting over 80,000 people in our local community. Each project had a positive influence on the health, education or employability of our participants using sport, movement or mentorship.

Our Impact Report is out now and details all the work we did last year. Read here: https://saracenssportfoundation.org/impact-report/

Events

September saw a busy month of fundraising from our Golf Day earlier in the month, to our hardy cyclists taking on the London to Brighton Cycle challenge. These events are so important to us to ensure we can deliver our impacts across the community. A huge thank you to everyone who golfed, cycled or took part in our pub quiz!

There are always new ways to support the Foundation – do you fancy taking on a challenge this year? Why not do it for the Foundation and help make a difference to our community! To get in touch about opportunities to support the Foundation, email TiannaNygro@saracens.net