TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (CUP R3)

Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Saint Lucia Tourism Authority
Saint Lucia, the only country in the world named after a woman, is renowned for its stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. Situated in the Eastern Caribbean Sea, the island is famed for its lush rainforests, pristine beaches, and the iconic Pitons – a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The island is recognised as the World's Leading Honeymoon Destination and the Caribbean's Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, and Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred proudly serves as a Tourism Ambassador.
Partners

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (CUP R3)

01.10.26
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Friday night's clash with Loughborough Lightning, with new signing Ellie Boatman set to make her Saracens Women debut this Friday!

The Great Britain Sevens international joined the Original Club of North London from Ealing Trailfinders this summer, and will look to bring her pace and finishing to the reigning PWR JAECOO Next Gen champions as they look to extend their winning start under the Friday night lights at Goldington Road.

Up front, Liz Crake and Ruby Ross pack down either side of May Campbell, who returns after international duties with the Red Roses in WXV.

They are joined by captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Vergese in the engine room. In the back row, you will find Joia Bennett returning at blindside after being awarded Player of the Match in last week's fixture against Sale. Openside is filled by Morgan Freeman, joined by Poppy Cleall, bringing fire and strength into the second row.

In the halves, Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall link up again, with Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson returning in the centres.

In the back three, Sophie Bridger is joined by Hannah Thornhill and Lotte Sharp either side of her, offering security under the high ball and an attacking threat.

Ellie Boatman will join the side for her first game after signing for the club, wearing the number 22 shirt, and has said:

"I'm really looking forward to playing in a Saracens shirt this week and playing in the Cup campaign. I think the Cup is such an invaluable opportunity to gain 15s experience in a competitive league ahead of the PWR league starting in November. I am looking forward to playing alongside some"

SARACENS WOMEN TO PLAY LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING:

  1. Liz Crake
  2. ⁠May Campbell
  3. ⁠Ruby Ross
  4. ⁠Louise McMillan (c)
  5. ⁠Jodie Verghese
  6. ⁠Joia Bennett
  7. ⁠Morgan Freeman
  8. ⁠Poppy Cleall
  9. ⁠Tori Sellors
  10. ⁠Amelia MacDougall (vc)
  11. ⁠Lotte Sharp
  12. ⁠Emma Hardy
  13. ⁠Sydney Gregson
  14. ⁠Hannah Thornhill
  15. ⁠Sophie Bridger

REPLACEMENTS:

  1. ⁠Charlotte Wright-Haley
  2. ⁠Chloe Flanagan
  3. ⁠Carmen Tremelling
  4. ⁠Jemima Moss
  5. ⁠Lucy Lawford- Wilby
  6. ⁠Alix Ahad
  7. ⁠Ellie Boatman
  8. ⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

News

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Saracens Women’s v Sale Sharks Women’s
01.10.26

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (CUP R3)

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Friday night's clash with Loughborough Lightning, with new signing Ellie Boatman set to make her Saracens Women debut this Friday! The Great Britain Sevens international joined the Original Club of North London from Ealing Trailfinders this summer, and will look to bring her pace and finishing to […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
89307 2532581.jpg.jifdx7GGMjMFxctjsAkA.gEnUF79OAz
30.09.26

ELLIE BOATMAN SIGNS FOR SARACENS

Saracens Women are pleased to confirm the signing of GB Sevens international Ellie Boatman ahead of the 2026/27 campaign. Boatman started playing rugby aged four and went on to play junior rugby for London Irish from the age of 11. After a brief hiatus from the sport, she returned to the game at the University […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Bristol Bears Women v Saracens Women
29.09.26

GEORGIA EVANS RE-SIGNS FOR THE 2026/27 SEASON

SARACENS CAN CONFIRM THAT WELSH INTERNATIONAL GEORGIA EVANS HAS RE-SIGNED WITH THE CLUB, EXTENDING A JOUNREY THAT HAS SEEN HER BECOMEONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL FORWARDS IN THE SARACNES PACK. Evans made the move to Saracens in 2020, making her debut against Worcester Warriors, arriving with a clear ambition to test herself in the toughest […]

In association with
StoneX StoneX
Shawbrook stats centre

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