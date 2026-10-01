TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Loughborough Lightning (CUP R3)

Alex Austerberry has named his matchday 23 for Friday night's clash with Loughborough Lightning, with new signing Ellie Boatman set to make her Saracens Women debut this Friday!

The Great Britain Sevens international joined the Original Club of North London from Ealing Trailfinders this summer, and will look to bring her pace and finishing to the reigning PWR JAECOO Next Gen champions as they look to extend their winning start under the Friday night lights at Goldington Road.

Up front, Liz Crake and Ruby Ross pack down either side of May Campbell, who returns after international duties with the Red Roses in WXV.

They are joined by captain Louise McMillan and Jodie Vergese in the engine room. In the back row, you will find Joia Bennett returning at blindside after being awarded Player of the Match in last week's fixture against Sale. Openside is filled by Morgan Freeman, joined by Poppy Cleall, bringing fire and strength into the second row.

In the halves, Tori Sellors and vice-captain Amelia MacDougall link up again, with Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson returning in the centres.

In the back three, Sophie Bridger is joined by Hannah Thornhill and Lotte Sharp either side of her, offering security under the high ball and an attacking threat.

Ellie Boatman will join the side for her first game after signing for the club, wearing the number 22 shirt, and has said:

"I'm really looking forward to playing in a Saracens shirt this week and playing in the Cup campaign. I think the Cup is such an invaluable opportunity to gain 15s experience in a competitive league ahead of the PWR league starting in November. I am looking forward to playing alongside some"

SARACENS WOMEN TO PLAY LOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING:

Liz Crake ⁠May Campbell ⁠Ruby Ross ⁠Louise McMillan (c) ⁠Jodie Verghese ⁠Joia Bennett ⁠Morgan Freeman ⁠Poppy Cleall ⁠Tori Sellors ⁠Amelia MacDougall (vc) ⁠Lotte Sharp ⁠Emma Hardy ⁠Sydney Gregson ⁠Hannah Thornhill ⁠Sophie Bridger

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