MATCH REPORT | Newcastle Falcons 17-12 Saracens Men

Saracens Men were beaten 17-12 by a resilient Newcastle Falcons outfit at a wet and windy Kingston Park.

The Men in Black were uncharacteristically lacklustre and struggled to convert their opportunities in to scoreboard pressure as they suffered a disappointing defeat on their return to Gallagher Premiership action.

Newcastle made a fast start in freezing conditions and punished Sarries for straying offside as Brett Connon kicked a penalty after just three minutes to put the hosts 3-0 ahead.

The visitors then started to play, and a neat combination from Nick Tompkins and Tobias Elliott put the winger in to some space but he was brought down just outside the 22.

Alex Lozowski was then a fingernail away from an interception, but from the next breakdown a penalty went against the Londoners and Connon had the chance to double their lead but the ball

sailed wide.

The chances kept coming for Sarries who were growing in to the game, and the pressure told with 18 minutes gone when Tobias Elliott crossed for the first try of the match. Theo Dan’s thunderous break through the middle saw him charge towards the 22, and he had Lozowski on his shoulder who unselfishly passed to the winger who had a clear run in the corner. The conversion went wide, but Saracens now had a 5-3 lead.

Newcastle hit straight back though, with phase after phase in the 22 they edged closer to the line and eventually Alex Hearle was able to stretch over to go under the sticks. Connon added the extras to make it 10-5 with 25 minutes gone.

It got better for the hosts as we approached half time, a dummy in the middle opened up some space for Cameron Hutchinson who hammered in to the 22, and then he spun the ball wide to Adam Radwan who was never going to be caught with a clear run to the line. Connon’s touchline conversion put them 12 points ahead which is how it stayed until half time.

The heavens opened as the sides came back out for the second half, adding further challenges to the already gusty and freezing cold conditions.

The Falcons had a huge chance to go further ahead just four minutes after the restart as Connon stepped his opposite number just five metres from the line, but as he broke the referee brought play back for obstruction and Sarries survived.

Another massive opportunity came their way when Tom Gordon stripped a ball and looked to run all the way to the line from the half way, but Elliott showed incredible pace and commitment to get back and save a certain try.

The visitors were looking for a way back in to the game and had a maul in the 22 which they would look to strike from, but the lineout was stolen and the Falcons cleared.

Sarries had plenty of possession and wouldn’t go down without a fight, but handling errors were costing them with the Falcons defence up and in their faces.

A huge chance then fell to Tom Parton as Fergus Burke grubbered ahead and the ball bounced kindly for the winger but Radwan stayed on his tail and managed to pull him down just a metre from the line.

Just when Sarries looked to be down and out, Tom Willis scored with just two minutes left as they took a quick penalty and he bundled over the line, with Burke’s conversion setting up a grandstand finish.

They gathered the restart and looked to go back down the field but Hugh Tizard was shown a red card and that proved to be the last act for the Londoners who suffered their third league defeat of the season on a tough night in The Toon.

Sarries are back at home next Saturday as they start their Investec Champions Cup campaign with a blockbuster clash against the Vodacom Bulls! Tickets are limited, book yours NOW!