MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 40-21 Scarlets

Saracens Men ensured they will be heading in to the Gallagher Premiership opener next weekend full of confidence after an impressive 40-21 victory over Scarlets at StoneX Stadium.

The Men in Black scored six tries in a competitive pre-season match against the Welsh outfit which had plenty of attacking intent and also defensive grit, giving them the perfect preparation for the Premiership curtain raiser at Kingsholm next Saturday.

Sarries had a couple of early glimpses as they looked to shake off any pre-season rust in their ranks.

Elliot Daly’s pass out the back released Tobias Elliot down the right wing but he was hauled down just short, and then another looping pass to Rotimi Segun looked to have secured him a free run to the line but a knock on allowed the Scarlets to escape.

Nick Tompkins then found himself in space on the half way line, and his neat grubber through almost allowed Fergus Burke to dot down but the bounce was unkind and once again the Welsh side survived.

The pressure told with 10 minutes on the clock though as the one-way traffic continued. A penalty just five metres from the line was awarded, and Theo Dan tapped it himself and then bundled over from close range to storm under the posts. Burke’s conversion made it 7-0 to the hosts.

The Scarlets hit straight back though, a break through the middle created a two-on-one, and the pass out left found Ioan Lloyd who had a clear run to the line. Sam Costelow’s conversion levelled the score.

Both sides were then working each other out with plenty of play around the middle of the pitch, but the home side went back in front with 24 minutes on the clock from their next attack.

Another close range penalty was tapped, and this time it was Tom Willis who couldn’t be stopped from five metres out to dot down. Burke again converted to make it 14-7.

The visitors then had a great chance to level once again with a five metre scrum, but the wide pass went forward against an aggressive Sarries defence.

They then had another chance when Gabe McDonald had the try-line at his mercy, however Willis came from nowhere and completed an incredible try-saving tackle to the delight of the coaches in the stands.

The Welsh side took their next opportunity though, a cynical tackle from a quick tap sent Toby Knight to the sin-bin and also gave them a penalty try to make it 14-14 as we approached half time.

It wasn’t level for long though, a number of phases in the Scarlets 22 put Andy Onyeama-Christie on the front foot and he hammered over his opposite number to smash over the line. Burke’s third conversion put Sarries 21-14 ahead which is how it stayed until the break.

The second half started with the first of many glimpses of Burke magic that Sarries fans will see over the coming years. He broke through the line, stepped a defender and then used his searing pace to glide through in style. His conversion extended the lead to 28-14.

The Scarlets fought back though, a double movement denied them a try before Sam O’Connor wouldn’t be denied from just a metre out to get back within a score as we headed in to the final quarter.

Sarries then put their foot down as they looked to secure the victory. A brilliant break from Louie Johnson took play in to the Scarlets half, and then Samson Adejimi found himself on the end of a pass right on the line just seconds after coming on to score try number five. Johnson added the extras to the move he started as the lead grew to 14 points once again.

Onyeama-Christie then put some more gloss on the scoreboard with a brilliant finish on the left wing after Brandon Jackson had galloped towards the line, and that brought up the 40 point mark in what was becoming an impressive display.

That proved to be the last notable act, and after two pre-season wins, Sarries will look to keep that momentum going in to the Gallagher Premiership next Saturday.