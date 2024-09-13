Saracens reveal first ever jersey ‘chosen by the fans’ for 2024/25 season.

As the 2024/25 rugby season looms, we have revealed our brand new Castore away kit, which was designed in close collaboration with our fans through a ground- breaking activation carried out by our Fan Token partner Socios.com.

On Wednesday 31st July, four Saracens Fan Token holders were invited to an exclusive early-access shirt reveal ceremony to see the community’s custom designed jersey up and close before release to the general public.

This unique experience, which the Fan Token holders redeemed using the Reward Points they earn each time they engage with the Socios.com app, marked the final step of an unprecedented journey that spanned almost two years. A journey that saw our fans not only choose the colour scheme of our new jersey, but also the actual design through a number of different polls on the Socios.com app.

Over 3,000 Saracens Fan Token holders took part in this unique process, choosing a red/black/white colourway out of a choice of four options and a jersey adjourning the Saracens logo as the winning design which the Saracens players will wear for the new season starting in September.

This experience is just the latest example of how the innovative approach of the partnership is opening new and unprecedented opportunities for Saracens fans building on dozens of pioneering polls including 2022’s vote giving Fan Token holders the chance to choose the name of the club’s new West Stand, as well as polls to choose players to feature on programme covers, songs to feature after tries scored and at the end of winning home games.

Created by Socios.com, Fan Tokens are digital utility assets that unlock an innovative membership experience, giving fans the chance to take part in team decisions, enjoy exclusive discounts and promotions and earn exclusive rewards for their loyalty, from official products to VIP tickets and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Click here to purchase your brand new away kit NOW!