Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Saracens reveal first ever jersey ‘chosen by the fans’ for 2024/25 season.

13.09.24
Saracens 000 Kit Launches Away 24 25 Teamsdesktop 2160x678
Saracens 000 Kit Launches Away 24 25 Teamscontent Block 1080x1080 Shirt

As the 2024/25 rugby season looms, we have revealed our brand new Castore away kit, which was designed in close collaboration with our fans through a ground- breaking activation carried out by our Fan Token partner Socios.com.

On Wednesday 31st July, four Saracens Fan Token holders were invited to an exclusive early-access shirt reveal ceremony to see the community’s custom designed jersey up and close before release to the general public.

This unique experience, which the Fan Token holders redeemed using the Reward Points they earn each time they engage with the Socios.com app, marked the final step of an unprecedented journey that spanned almost two years. A journey that saw our fans not only choose the colour scheme of our new jersey, but also the actual design through a number of different polls on the Socios.com app.

Over 3,000 Saracens Fan Token holders took part in this unique process, choosing a red/black/white colourway out of a choice of four options and a jersey adjourning the Saracens logo as the winning design which the Saracens players will wear for the new season starting in September.

This experience is just the latest example of how the innovative approach of the partnership is opening new and unprecedented opportunities for Saracens fans building on dozens of pioneering polls including 2022’s vote giving Fan Token holders the chance to choose the name of the club’s new West Stand, as well as polls to choose players to feature on programme covers, songs to feature after tries scored and at the end of winning home games.

Created by Socios.com, Fan Tokens are digital utility assets that unlock an innovative membership experience, giving fans the chance to take part in team decisions, enjoy exclusive discounts and promotions and earn exclusive rewards for their loyalty, from official products to VIP tickets and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Click here to purchase your brand new away kit NOW!

 

  • The new kit was a result of a groundbreaking activation that saw Saracens Fan Token holders choose the colour scheme and the design of the kit through a number of polls carried out on Socios.com, the club’s official Fan Token partner.
  • The shirt campaign builds on multiple pioneering polls held with Socios.com’s rugby club partners including Saracens’ poll giving Fan Token holders the chance to choose the name of the club’s new 1876 Stand

R3 12641

MATCH REPORT | Saracens Men 40-21 Scarlets

Saracens Men ensured they will be heading in to the Gallagher Premiership opener next weekend full of confidence after an impressive 40-21 victory over Scarlets at StoneX Stadium.  The Men in Black scored six tries in a competitive pre-season match against the Welsh outfit which had plenty of attacking intent and also defensive grit, giving […]

13.09.24
13.09.24
Macdougallpwrup

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Up Rd2)

Fly-half Amelia MacDougall wants her side to set the tone from the off when they face Harlequins in their opening PWR Up game of the season. The PWR Up fixtures are giving clubs a chance to get some valuable minutes in the legs before Premiership Women’s Rugby gets underway in October and MacDougall has insisted […]

13.09.24
