Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Up Rd2)

13.09.24
Macdougallpwrup
Bristol Bears Women V Saracens Women Allianz Cup Final Rugby Union

Fly-half Amelia MacDougall wants her side to set the tone from the off when they face Harlequins in their opening PWR Up game of the season.

The PWR Up fixtures are giving clubs a chance to get some valuable minutes in the legs before Premiership Women’s Rugby gets underway in October and MacDougall has insisted that a London Derby is the perfect opportunity to hit the ground running.

“There’s always a bit of extra energy when we face Quins. We want to beat them, and they want to beat us. It’s the first match of the season and it’s a real chance for us to make an impact.”

MacDougall enjoyed a breakthrough season in her first year of senior rugby. Having cut her teeth in the Allianz Cup last season, before shining on the league stage, MacDougall feels that she is ready to kick on again this year.

“Last season was amazing. Sarries is my club so to be a part of it is special. I grew a lot as a player last season, and I want to keep developing this year too.”

With a number of players away in international camps, the PWR Up fixture allows Saracens to give some fresh faces a chance to shine.

The front-row sees 23/24 Players’ Player of the Season Akina Gondwe start alongside Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling.

Sophie Tansley is joined by Joia Bennett in the second-row, whilst co-captain May Campbell, Lucy Lawford-Wilby and Sharifa Kasolo make up the back-row.

Tori Sellors partners MacDougall at halfback, with Sarah McKenna joined by debutant Emma Hardy in the centres.

The back three sees co-captain Lotte Sharp (nee Clapp,) joined by Isla Alejandro and Jemma-Jo Linkins.

Amongst the replacements, Daisy Fitzgerald, Chloe Flanagan and Bryony Cleall will provide front-row impact, with Poppy Cleall returning to the side, having featured for the Red Roses last weekend against France.

Cara Wardle, potential debutant May Goulding, Flo Williams and Lucy Biggs make up the rest of the replacements in a squad that features nine pathway graduates.

The Saracens DNA is ingrained in MacDougall and as one of those pathway graduates, she understands what it means to be a Saracens player facing Harlequins.

“At age-group level and then last season with the senior squad, it has always been a really physical match against Quins. It’s an exciting challenge and one I can’t wait to rip into come Saturday lunchtime.”

 

Saracens Women's Team vs Harlequins Women: 

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Tansley
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Lawford-Wilby
7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Cara Wardle
21.⁠ ⁠⁠May Goulding
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Flo Williams
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Biggs

News

Saracens 000 Kit Launches Away 24 25 Additionalsemail Header Image 1300 X 790

'For the Fans' Introducing the Saracens 24/25 Away Kit!

Introducing the Saracens 24/25 Away Kit, where bold passion meets timeless style. Chosen by the fans, for the fans! This colour scheme was voted for by you, our supporters and what a great job you have done! This clean, striking design is more than just a jersey—it’s a tribute to the unwavering spirit and dedication […]

13.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 07.26.47

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Scarlets (Pre-Season Match)

Rhys Carre is excited to make his second StoneX Stadium debut on Friday night as Saracens Men take another step towards the 2024/25 season. The Men in Black welcome the Scarlets to North London for their second pre-season match, and they will be looking to continue their momentum towards the Gallagher Premiership season which starts […]

12.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index

