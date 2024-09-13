TEAM NEWS | Harlequins Women vs Saracens Women (PWR Up Rd2)

Fly-half Amelia MacDougall wants her side to set the tone from the off when they face Harlequins in their opening PWR Up game of the season.

The PWR Up fixtures are giving clubs a chance to get some valuable minutes in the legs before Premiership Women’s Rugby gets underway in October and MacDougall has insisted that a London Derby is the perfect opportunity to hit the ground running.

“There’s always a bit of extra energy when we face Quins. We want to beat them, and they want to beat us. It’s the first match of the season and it’s a real chance for us to make an impact.”

MacDougall enjoyed a breakthrough season in her first year of senior rugby. Having cut her teeth in the Allianz Cup last season, before shining on the league stage, MacDougall feels that she is ready to kick on again this year.

“Last season was amazing. Sarries is my club so to be a part of it is special. I grew a lot as a player last season, and I want to keep developing this year too.”

With a number of players away in international camps, the PWR Up fixture allows Saracens to give some fresh faces a chance to shine.

The front-row sees 23/24 Players’ Player of the Season Akina Gondwe start alongside Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling.

Sophie Tansley is joined by Joia Bennett in the second-row, whilst co-captain May Campbell, Lucy Lawford-Wilby and Sharifa Kasolo make up the back-row.

Tori Sellors partners MacDougall at halfback, with Sarah McKenna joined by debutant Emma Hardy in the centres.

The back three sees co-captain Lotte Sharp (nee Clapp,) joined by Isla Alejandro and Jemma-Jo Linkins.

Amongst the replacements, Daisy Fitzgerald, Chloe Flanagan and Bryony Cleall will provide front-row impact, with Poppy Cleall returning to the side, having featured for the Red Roses last weekend against France.

Cara Wardle, potential debutant May Goulding, Flo Williams and Lucy Biggs make up the rest of the replacements in a squad that features nine pathway graduates.

The Saracens DNA is ingrained in MacDougall and as one of those pathway graduates, she understands what it means to be a Saracens player facing Harlequins.

“At age-group level and then last season with the senior squad, it has always been a really physical match against Quins. It’s an exciting challenge and one I can’t wait to rip into come Saturday lunchtime.”

Saracens Women's Team vs Harlequins Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Tansley

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Lawford-Wilby

7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Clapp

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Cara Wardle

21.⁠ ⁠⁠May Goulding

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Flo Williams

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Biggs