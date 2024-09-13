'For the Fans' Introducing the Saracens 24/25 Away Kit!

Introducing the Saracens 24/25 Away Kit, where bold passion meets timeless style.

Chosen by the fans, for the fans! This colour scheme was voted for by you, our supporters and what a great job you have done!

This clean, striking design is more than just a jersey—it’s a tribute to the unwavering spirit and dedication of Saracens fans around the world.

Designed for the 24/25 season with a fresh, modern look, the contrasting colours and subtle accents bring the kit to life, celebrating the energy and enthusiasm of the club and its supporters alike.

Whether you're cheering from the stands or performing on the pitch, this kit ensures you wear your pride with confidence.

The 24/25 kit is available in-store and online NOW!