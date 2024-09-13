Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
'For the Fans' Introducing the Saracens 24/25 Away Kit!

13.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Saracens 000 Kit Launches Away 24 25 Additionalsemail Header Image 1300 X 790
Saracens 000 Kit Launches Away 24 25 Teamscontent Block 1080x1080 W

Introducing the Saracens 24/25 Away Kit, where bold passion meets timeless style.

Chosen by the fans, for the fans! This colour scheme was voted for by you, our supporters and what a great job you have done!

This clean, striking design is more than just a jersey—it’s a tribute to the unwavering spirit and dedication of Saracens fans around the world.

Designed for the 24/25 season with a fresh, modern look, the contrasting colours and subtle accents bring the kit to life, celebrating the energy and enthusiasm of the club and its supporters alike.

Whether you're cheering from the stands or performing on the pitch, this kit ensures you wear your pride with confidence.

The 24/25 kit is available in-store and online NOW!

Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 07.26.47

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Scarlets (Pre-Season Match)

Rhys Carre is excited to make his second StoneX Stadium debut on Friday night as Saracens Men take another step towards the 2024/25 season. The Men in Black welcome the Scarlets to North London for their second pre-season match, and they will be looking to continue their momentum towards the Gallagher Premiership season which starts […]

12.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Fireworks 2

StoneX Stadium Fireworks are back on Saturday 2 November!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2024! Join us on Saturday 2nd November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 17:00, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 19:00. This […]

11.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index

