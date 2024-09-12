TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Scarlets (Pre-Season Match)

Rhys Carre is excited to make his second StoneX Stadium debut on Friday night as Saracens Men take another step towards the 2024/25 season.

The Men in Black welcome the Scarlets to North London for their second pre-season match, and they will be looking to continue their momentum towards the Gallagher Premiership season which starts at Kingsholm on Saturday 21st September.

After a 47-17 win over Bedford last weekend, Sarries have another opportunity to put their pre-season training to the test when the Welsh outfit head over the Severn Bridge.

Carre, Theo Dan and Marco Riccioni start in an all-international front-row, with Harry Wilson making his home debut alongside Hugh Tizard in the second-row.

Andy Onyeama-Christie, Toby Knight and Tom Willis start in an unchanged back-row which functioned very well at Goldington Road last Friday night.

Ivan van Zyl continues as captain at scrum-half, with Fergus Burke looking to impress once again in the number 10 shirt.

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski keep up their midfield partnership, and the back-three of Rotimi Segun, Tobias Elliott and Elliot Daly will be looking to put on an attacking show for the fans in attendance.

On the bench there are a number of players who will be aiming to gain some valuable minutes with the trip to Kingsholm looming large, with the likes of Phil Brantingham, Alec Clarey and Alex Goode amongst the replacements.

Carre is looking forward to running out at StoneX Stadium once again.

“I’m really excited for a new start and to put the Saracens jersey back on again. It’s great to be back and I’m ready for the beginning of the 24/25 season!”

Saracens Men team to play Scarlets:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Harry Wilson

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Andy Onyeama-Christie

7 Toby Knight

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

Samson Adejimi, Phil Brantingham, Harvey Beaton, Olamide Sodeke, Max Eke, Charlie Bracken, Louie Johnson, Brandon Jackson, Alec Clarey, Sam Crean, Reggie Hammick, Angus Hall, Alex Goode