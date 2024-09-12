Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Scarlets (Pre-Season Match)

12.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Screenshot 2024 09 12 At 07.26.47
Ospreys V Saracens Heineken European Rugby Champions Cup

Rhys Carre is excited to make his second StoneX Stadium debut on Friday night as Saracens Men take another step towards the 2024/25 season.

The Men in Black welcome the Scarlets to North London for their second pre-season match, and they will be looking to continue their momentum towards the Gallagher Premiership season which starts at Kingsholm on Saturday 21st September. 

After a 47-17 win over Bedford last weekend, Sarries have another opportunity to put their pre-season training to the test when the Welsh outfit head over the Severn Bridge. 

Carre, Theo Dan and Marco Riccioni start in an all-international front-row, with Harry Wilson making his home debut alongside Hugh Tizard in the second-row. 

Andy Onyeama-Christie, Toby Knight and Tom Willis start in an unchanged back-row which functioned very well at Goldington Road last Friday night. 

Ivan van Zyl continues as captain at scrum-half, with Fergus Burke looking to impress once again in the number 10 shirt. 

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski keep up their midfield partnership, and the back-three of Rotimi Segun, Tobias Elliott and Elliot Daly will be looking to put on an attacking show for the fans in attendance. 

On the bench there are a number of players who will be aiming to gain some valuable minutes with the trip to Kingsholm looming large, with the likes of Phil Brantingham, Alec Clarey and Alex Goode amongst the replacements. 

Carre is looking forward to running out at StoneX Stadium once again. 

“I’m really excited for a new start and to put the Saracens jersey back on again. It’s great to be back and I’m ready for the beginning of the 24/25 season!”

Saracens Men team to play Scarlets: 

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan 

3 Marco Riccioni 

4 Harry Wilson 

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Andy Onyeama-Christie 

7 Toby Knight 

8 Tom Willis 

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke 

11 Rotimi Segun 

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski 

14 Tobias Elliott 

15 Elliot Daly 

Replacements: 

Samson Adejimi, Phil Brantingham, Harvey Beaton, Olamide Sodeke, Max Eke, Charlie Bracken, Louie Johnson, Brandon Jackson, Alec Clarey, Sam Crean, Reggie Hammick, Angus Hall, Alex Goode

