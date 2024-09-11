Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
StoneX Stadium Fireworks are back on Saturday 2 November!

11.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
Fireworks 2
Saracens Fireworks Night 2024 4x5

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2024!

Join us on Saturday 2nd November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun.

Gates open at 17:00, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 19:00.

This year's event promises even more excitement with live music, interactive games, performers, mascots, and plenty of surprises to keep the magic going all night long!

Tickets are now on sale at just £6 for U16s & £12 for Adults.

Our valued 2024/25 Saracens Seasonal Members also benefit from 25% OFF tickets for this extra special evening. To claim your discount, simply login to your Saracens account to purchase tickets.

Do not miss out on one of the biggest events of the year, grab your tickets now and make memories that will sparkle!

Miellsigns

Chantelle Miell returns to Saracens

Saracens Women are excited to confirm the return of Chantelle Miell. The talented back returns to the club having previously made 39 appearances in all competitions for the side. An all-action player, with plenty of experience and tactical knowledge, Miell’s return further strengthens the side ahead of the start of the PWR Up campaign on […]

11.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index

