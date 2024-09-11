Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.



Saracens Multi-Academy Trust is expanding, multiplying the benefit to families across north London

11.09.24



We are delighted to announce Saracens Bell Lane as the first primary school to join the Trust, with others to follow in the near future.

The expansion of the Trust is further indication of Saracens’ commitment to changing lives in north London, alongside the rugby club, foundation and community programme.

Violeta Tudorache is the newly appointed Principal of the community-serving school and nursery in Hendon and is excited to drive the school forward with the Trust’s values of Discipline, Hard Work, Honesty and Humility.

When the diverse pupil body arrived at school on September 5th they were presented with striking red uniforms displaying the familiar crescent and star logo of the north London rugby club. We are grateful to COFRA Foundation for their generous donation that funded the free jumpers as well as a contribution towards literacy.

A wonderful donation from The Priory Foundation has enabled the school to purchase 90 Chromebooks to enhance the children’s learning.

Meeting Saracens CEO Mark Thompson last Thursday, alongside players Sam Spink, Alec Clarey and Amelia MacDougall, was a lovely way to welcome the children to the Saracens family.

Kevin Perry, Chair of Trustees (and a lifelong Sarries fan), recognises the success of the Trust’s first school, Saracens High School, in enabling the Trust to pursue this first major wave of expansion:

‘There is no doubt that the extraordinary work carried out at Saracens High School in recent years, and the reputation it now enjoys, have been huge factors in allowing the Trust to pursue its goal of expansion.’

Roger Coral has volunteered as a Governor at the two-form entry school for 12 years and is delighted to be carrying on in the newly formed Local Governing Body:

“The professionalism of Saracens MAT, and its commitment to teaching and learning, is a fantastic prospect for our school.”

Saracens Multi-Academy Trust is humbled by the opportunity to positively impact Saracens Bell Lane, a school that has been at the heart of its local community for over 100 years.

To find out more about Saracens Bell Lane, click here.

News

11.09.24
