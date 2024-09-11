Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Chantelle Miell returns to Saracens

11.09.24
Saracens Women are excited to confirm the return of Chantelle Miell.

The talented back returns to the club having previously made 39 appearances in all competitions for the side.

An all-action player, with plenty of experience and tactical knowledge, Miell’s return further strengthens the side ahead of the start of the PWR Up campaign on Saturday.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is pleased to have Miell back in the squad.

“Chantelle is a very versatile player and really understands what it means to be a Saracen. I’m pleased that she is back at the club and have no doubt that she will make a big impact.”

Miell is delighted to be returning to familiar surroundings where she has already tasted considerable success.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with this amazing club. Nothing beats playing with your best mates and training alongside some of the best players in the world. I’m looking forward to getting back in the mix and coming home!”

News

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Scarlets (Pre-Season Match)

Rhys Carre is excited to make his second StoneX Stadium debut on Friday night as Saracens Men take another step towards the 2024/25 season. The Men in Black welcome the Scarlets to North London for their second pre-season match, and they will be looking to continue their momentum towards the Gallagher Premiership season which starts […]

12.09.24
Fireworks 2

StoneX Stadium Fireworks are back on Saturday 2 November!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2024! Join us on Saturday 2nd November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 17:00, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 19:00. This […]

11.09.24
Partners

