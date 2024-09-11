Chantelle Miell returns to Saracens

Saracens Women are excited to confirm the return of Chantelle Miell.

The talented back returns to the club having previously made 39 appearances in all competitions for the side.

An all-action player, with plenty of experience and tactical knowledge, Miell’s return further strengthens the side ahead of the start of the PWR Up campaign on Saturday.

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry is pleased to have Miell back in the squad.

“Chantelle is a very versatile player and really understands what it means to be a Saracen. I’m pleased that she is back at the club and have no doubt that she will make a big impact.”

Miell is delighted to be returning to familiar surroundings where she has already tasted considerable success.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with this amazing club. Nothing beats playing with your best mates and training alongside some of the best players in the world. I’m looking forward to getting back in the mix and coming home!”