Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
PWR Rounds 7-11 fixtures confirmed

11.09.24
In association with
City Index City Index
R7 11ko
Saracens Women V Harequins Women Allianz Pwr Rugby Union

Saracens Women can confirm the kick-off times for our rounds 7-11 fixtures in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

After a bye week, Saracens Women are back in action in Round 7 in The Duel at StoneX Stadium.

Our flagship women’s fixture against London rivals Harlequins returns on Sunday 24th November at 3pm, live on TNT Sports.

Women’s Seasonal Members still have time to confirm their seat for this fixture and purchase an unlimited number of additional tickets at a 25% discount, before booking tickets is opened up to a wider group. You can do this here.

A week later, Saracens Women face Loughborough Lightning at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 30th November (2pm,) before an away trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday 7th December (12.30pm) to take on Leicester Tigers Women.

It’s going to be a huge final weeks before Christmas too, with Saracens travelling to Kingsholm the following week to take on champions Gloucester-Hartpury, (2pm,) before welcoming Bristol Bears to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 21st December (2pm) for a re-run of last season’s semi-final, heading into the Christmas break.

It’s set to be another incredible season here at StoneX Stadium for Saracens Women and you can be a part of it by securing your Seasonal Membership here.

Fireworks 2

StoneX Stadium Fireworks are back on Saturday 2 November!

Get ready for an unforgettable night of thrills and excitement as the spectacular Fireworks Display as StoneX Stadium is back for 2024! Join us on Saturday 2nd November, for an electrifying evening filled with dazzling fireworks, entertainment and family fun. Gates open at 17:00, with the fireworks display lighting up the sky from 19:00. This […]

11.09.24
Miellsigns

Chantelle Miell returns to Saracens

Saracens Women are excited to confirm the return of Chantelle Miell. The talented back returns to the club having previously made 39 appearances in all competitions for the side. An all-action player, with plenty of experience and tactical knowledge, Miell’s return further strengthens the side ahead of the start of the PWR Up campaign on […]

11.09.24
