PWR Rounds 7-11 fixtures confirmed

Saracens Women can confirm the kick-off times for our rounds 7-11 fixtures in Premiership Women’s Rugby.

After a bye week, Saracens Women are back in action in Round 7 in The Duel at StoneX Stadium.

Our flagship women’s fixture against London rivals Harlequins returns on Sunday 24th November at 3pm, live on TNT Sports.

Women’s Seasonal Members still have time to confirm their seat for this fixture and purchase an unlimited number of additional tickets at a 25% discount, before booking tickets is opened up to a wider group. You can do this here.

A week later, Saracens Women face Loughborough Lightning at StoneX Stadium on Saturday 30th November (2pm,) before an away trip to Mattioli Woods Welford Road on Saturday 7th December (12.30pm) to take on Leicester Tigers Women.

It’s going to be a huge final weeks before Christmas too, with Saracens travelling to Kingsholm the following week to take on champions Gloucester-Hartpury, (2pm,) before welcoming Bristol Bears to StoneX Stadium on Saturday 21st December (2pm) for a re-run of last season’s semi-final, heading into the Christmas break.

