Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host ‘The Showdown’ until 2028!

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will continue to host our annual marquee fixture – The Showdown – until 2028!

The partnership extension will see The Showdown, which has become one of the biggest occasions in London’s sporting calendar, played at the largest Club stadium in the capital for the next four years.

Taking place the week after the climax of the Guinness Six Nations, The Showdown is the first chance for supporters to see the world’s biggest stars in club action once they return from international duty.

It has taken place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since 2022 and this year’s fixture between London rivals Saracens and Harlequins was staged in front of a packed house in N17 of over 60,000, and also attracted the highest ever average television audience in the history of Premiership Rugby.

The Showdown joins a host of major events hosted at one of the country’s leading sport, leisure and entertainment destinations, including football, NFL, concerts and boxing.

The stadium’s ability to stage a wide range of major events all year round directly contributes to the £344m a year boost being delivered to local economy, with 3,700 FTE jobs supported as a direct result of major events and visitor attractions. Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in its football activities is a key part of the Club’s financial model.

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur for another four years. Our annual match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become one of the biggest dates of the domestic rugby calendar and it continues to go from strength to strength. Everyone from our players to our fans can’t wait to return next year for Showdown 5!”

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Hosting ‘The Showdown’ every year is another example of how the biggest and best events in sport and entertainment are coming to London N17. This has a huge, positive impact on our local economy and creates diverse revenue streams for the Club to continue investing in its football activities.”

Tickets are now on sale here to ‘The Showdown 5’ between Saracens and Harlequins, taking place Saturday 22nd March 2025 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.