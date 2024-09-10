Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Lead Partner
City Index
An award-winning, multi-asset financial services provider with 40 years' experience in supporting our clients - providing instant and secure access to global markets.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to host ‘The Showdown’ until 2028!

10.09.24
Saracens V Harequins Gallagher Premiership Rugby Union

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will continue to host our annual marquee fixture – The Showdown – until 2028!

The partnership extension will see The Showdown, which has become one of the biggest occasions in London’s sporting calendar, played at the largest Club stadium in the capital for the next four years.

Taking place the week after the climax of the Guinness Six Nations, The Showdown is the first chance for supporters to see the world’s biggest stars in club action once they return from international duty.

It has taken place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since 2022 and this year’s fixture between London rivals Saracens and Harlequins was staged in front of a packed house in N17 of over 60,000, and also attracted the highest ever average television audience in the history of Premiership Rugby.

The Showdown joins a host of major events hosted at one of the country’s leading sport, leisure and entertainment destinations, including football, NFL, concerts and boxing.

The stadium’s ability to stage a wide range of major events all year round directly contributes to the £344m a year boost being delivered to local economy, with 3,700 FTE jobs supported as a direct result of major events and visitor attractions. Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in its football activities is a key part of the Club’s financial model.

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson said: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Tottenham Hotspur for another four years. Our annual match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has become one of the biggest dates of the domestic rugby calendar and it continues to go from strength to strength. Everyone from our players to our fans can’t wait to return next year for Showdown 5!”

Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “Hosting ‘The Showdown’ every year is another example of how the biggest and best events in sport and entertainment are coming to London N17. This has a huge, positive impact on our local economy and creates diverse revenue streams for the Club to continue investing in its football activities.”

Tickets are now on sale here to ‘The Showdown 5’ between Saracens and Harlequins, taking place Saturday 22nd March 2025 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

  • ‘The Showdown’ has been held at Tottenham Hotspur’s world-class stadium since 2022 and has become one of the biggest occasions on London’s sporting calendar
  • Annual Gallagher Premiership Rugby fixture joins a host of major events hosted at one of the country’s leading sport, leisure and entertainment destinations, including football, NFL, concerts and boxing
  • Tickets are now on sale here to ‘The Showdown 5’ in March 2025 between Saracens and Harlequins

