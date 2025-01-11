MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 100-0 Leicester Tigers (PWR Rd 13)

Saracens Women marked a special milestone day with a century of points to mark Marlie Packer and May Campbell 100th and 150th appearances in stunning fashion.

It took just four minutes for Saracens to get off the mark, as Player of the Match Poppy Cleall picked off the base of the ruck and offloaded inside to Leanne Infante who darted over for the first off the match.

Minutes later, Sarries were in again in a breathless contest after a flowing backs move saw Packer come away with the ball and race in from 50m for her first of the match, to mark her century of appearances in perfect fashion.

Packer was nearly in again moments later after a stunning Cleall break and offload nearly found her co-captain, but she wasn’t to be denied for long, as she picked a stunning line off the inside of Kelsey Clifford to dart over for her second.

The tries were flowing for Sarries now and it was Zoe Harrison who scored her first of three, as she found space in midfield and cantered over out wide.

Saracens were continuing to threaten with Coreen Grant going close after a huge carry from Fancy Bermudez had put her side on the front foot.

The hosts were in for a fifth again before the 20-minute mark, as Harrison grabbed a second after carving through the Leicester defence.

It was non-stop now from Sarries as Emma Hardy, a late call-up into the starting lineup, scored her first of the season, as she benefitted from another massive carry and offload from Georgia Evans to crash over.

Leicester to their credit, never gave up and Tahlia Brody showed real desire with a huge carry in midfield to put her side into the 22. With Bermudez then penalised for killing the ball and sent to the bin.

Being a player down didn’t stop Sarries through and they moved passed 40-points on the half hour mark as Sophie Bridger picked a lovely line in midfield to mark her return from injury with the first of her three tries.

The visitors were then reduced to 14 for a tackle in the air and Sarries made them pay again, as Harrison finished off her hattrick by scampering over in the corner.

In the second-half, it was a case of carrying on the momentum for Sarries, as Campbell added her own try on her milestone afternoon, picking up a deft inside pass off a lineout from Cleall to dot down out wide.

The pressure was continuing to suffocate the Tigers attack from Sarries and it led to another try moments later, as Bermudez picked off a bouncing pass in midfield to scamper in for another score.

With Amelia MacDougall onto the pitch for Zoe Harrison, the replacement continued to keep things ticking over from the tee, before Bridger raced over for her second, after another blistering attack from the back-line, with Emma Hardy bursting free and feeding the centre for the score.

Moments later, Georgia Evans and Rosie Galligan repeated the trick, combining to allow Galligan to race in.

Leicester then lost another player to a yellow card and Sarries put the hammer down again, as Hardy bundled over for her second of the match.

The pressure was relentless from Sarries, as replacement Isla Alejandro then run in unopposed, before Sophie Bridger knocked the ball on after hacking through in agonising fashion.

It didn’t matter in the end though, as less than 30 seconds later, the centre picked a wonderful line to run in for her hattrick.

There was still time for one final score too, as Alejandro raced onto a beautifully floated pass to screech clear and bring up a century of points, as Saracens rebounded from defeat to Loughborough in spectacular fashion.