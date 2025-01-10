Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Three Saracens selected for England U20 Duty

10.01.25
World Rugby U20 Championship 2024: South Africa V England
England U20 V Fiji U20 World Rugby U20 Championship 2024

Jack Bracken, Olamide Sodeke and Reggie Hammick will all represented England this weekend for the U20 side against Championship team Cambridge Rugby.

In what is the first of two warm-up games for the group, ahead of the U20 Six Nations, Hammick could pick up his first England U20 honours off the bench against Cambridge. After making his Premiership debut for the club last weekend, Sodeke will turn out for Mark Mapletoft's squad among the replacements, with Bracken starting on the right wing making his sixth U20 appearance.

Sale Sharks lock Tom Burrow has been selected to captain the side in the uncapped match following on from leading the U19 Men’s team in their 2024 fixtures. 19-year-old Burrow has made his Premiership debut for Sharks this term as well as spending time on loan at Caldy RFC.

2024 World Rugby U20 Championship winners Ben Coen and Kane James als0 return to action in the matchday XV under Mapletoft’s lead.

Further experience arrives off the replacements bench in the form of Vilikesa Sela, as well as Harlequins’ half-back pairing Lucas Friday and Josh Bellamy in a 27-strong squad in Cambridgeshire. U20 EPS member and Northampton Saints’ Oli Scola also makes the bench after gaining loan experience with Cambridge in recent weeks.

Mark Mapletoft said: “19 members of the squad are set to take their first step on their journey with us in the U20s, and that has shown in the energy around the recent camps. It has been very encouraging for the staff.

“Cambridge presents an exciting and suitable challenge for our boys in the lead up to the Six Nations, with many of our players experiencing valuable game time in the Championship in the last few months.

“As a collective we’re continuing to build on our principle of ownership in our first playing opportunity since the summer. As ever; enjoyment, speed and relentlessness will underpin our playing values ahead of what will be an instrumental few months for this team’s development.”

England U20 Men team to face Cambridge Rugby (includes current club, community club and U20 caps) 

15 Jack Kinder (Leicester Tigers, Silhillians RUFC, uncapped)

14 Jack Bracken (Saracens, Barnet Elizabethans, 5 caps) 

13 Jeremy Tuima (Provence, Ivybridge College Rugby, uncapped)

12 Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, Bishops Diocesan College, uncapped)

11 Charlie Griffin (Bath Rugby, Rosslyn Park, uncapped)

10 Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, Teignmouth RFC, 5 caps)

9 Dom Hanson (Sale Sharks, Stockport RFC, uncapped)

1 Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, Guildford RFC, uncapped)

2 Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, Crediton RFC, uncapped)

3 Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, West Park Leeds RFC, uncapped)

4 Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, Bedford Junior Blues, uncapped)

5 Tom Burrow (c) (Sale Sharks, Morley RUFC, uncapped)

6 George Timmins (Bath Rugby, Market Harborough RUFC, 2 caps)

7 Sam Williams (Leicester Tigers, Nottingham Corsairs RFC, uncapped)

8 Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, St. Peter’s RFC, 9 caps)

Replacements

16 Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, Old Northamptonians RFC, uncapped)

17 Jimmy Staples (Harlequins, Worthing RFC, uncapped)

18 Kepu Tuipulotu (Bath Rugby, Cwmbran RFC, uncapped)

19 Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby, Royal Wootton Bassett RFC, 9 caps)

20 Olamide Sodeke (Saracens, Blackheath Rugby Club, 11 caps) 

21 Jos Gilmore (Sale Sharks, Sandbach RUFC, uncapped)

22 Reggie Hammick (Saracens, Saints Rugby Peregian, uncapped) 

23 Lucas Friday (Harlequins, Bromley RFC, 6 caps)

24 Ollie Davies (Sale Sharks, Macclesfield Rugby Club, uncapped)

25 Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, Ivybridge RFC, uncapped)

26 Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, Sharks, uncapped)

27 Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, Rosslyn Park, 10 caps)

Screenshot 2025 01 09 At 08.22.57

TEAM NEWS | Munster Rugby v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 3)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Saracens Men face one of the greatest tasks in European Rugby when they travel to Thomond Park to take on Munster Rugby on Saturday. The Men in Black head to Ireland for a huge Investec Champions Cup clash which could go a long way to determining their fate in […]

10.01.25
R13teamnews

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Rd 13)

Marlie Packer and May Campbell will both make milestone appearances tomorrow afternoon in front of the home crowd at StoneX Stadium. Co-captain Packer will make her 100th appearance for the club, whilst Campbell will make her 150th appearance in black and red. Both have been integral parts of this Saracens side for a number of […]

10.01.25
