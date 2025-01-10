TEAM NEWS | Munster Rugby v Saracens Men (ICC - Rd 3)

Director of Rugby Mark McCall says Saracens Men face one of the greatest tasks in European Rugby when they travel to Thomond Park to take on Munster Rugby on Saturday.

The Men in Black head to Ireland for a huge Investec Champions Cup clash which could go a long way to determining their fate in the competition as they look to secure a passage through to the Last 16.

With two wins from two so far after victories over the Vodacom Bulls and Stade Francais Paris, they are in a great position ahead of the trip to Limerick.

McCall has made just two changes from the side that beat Bristol Bears last Saturday, as Liam Williams returns to the wing and Phil Brantingham gets the nod at loosehead.

After making his 300th appearance for the club in that game, Jamie George once again starts alongside Brantingham, who replaces Rhys Carre who has a back injury, and Marco Riccioni in the front row.

Captain Maro Itoje will make his 50th Champions Cup appearance and is alongside Harry Wilson who remains in the starting shirt, making his full Champions Cup debut in the process.

The back-row is unchanged, Juan Martin Gonzalez starts on the blindside after making a chart-topping 26 tackles against the Bears. Ben Earl continues at openside alongside last Saturday’s player of the match Tom Willis who resumes duty at number eight.

Ivan Van Zyl starts at scrum half, alongside Fergus Burke who is the club’s top points scorer across this Champions Cup campaign.

Nick Tompkins continues at inside centre, alongside Alex Lozowski who makes his first Champions Cup appearance of the campaign.

After scoring on his return to the competition last time out, Liam Williams regains a place on the right wing, partnering Lucio Cinti on the left. Elliot Daly starts again at full-back.

The bench sees a welcome return for Theo Dan to the match day squad after recovering from a calf problem. There are also potential Champions Cup debuts for Max Eke and Nathan Michelow when they are called upon in Limerick.

McCall is looking forward to the match against Munster.

“We are going to one of the great European grounds. It is going to be a great experience for this new group.

If you think Munster at home are vulnerable you are probably pretty stupid. People have short memories. They won the URC two years ago, they were top of the log in the URC after the regular season last season.

We have been to Thomond Park a couple of times since I have been at Saracens and we haven’t won there but it is a great, great place to go. Some of our players who have been there have talked to some of the players who have not been there about what to expect but hopefully what to enjoy as well.

It is a good test for us. It will be a beneficial experience come what may but we do also have an opportunity and let’s see if we can take it.”

Saracens Men team to play Munster Rugby:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Harry Wilson

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Lucio Cinti

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Liam Williams

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Alec Clarey

19 Max Eke

20 Nathan Michelow

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Olly Hartley

23 Tobias Elliott