Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Rd 13)

10.01.25
R13teamnews
Saracens Women V Hartpury Women Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby

Marlie Packer and May Campbell will both make milestone appearances tomorrow afternoon in front of the home crowd at StoneX Stadium.

Co-captain Packer will make her 100th appearance for the club, whilst Campbell will make her 150th appearance in black and red.

Both have been integral parts of this Saracens side for a number of years and Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to the pair ahead of Saturday's milestone match.

"It's a huge achievement for both players this weekend. It's superb for Marlie to reach this milestone. There are very few milestones she hasn't reached, so for her to get that 100th appearance for her club is yet another incredible milestone in her career. She is someone who is integral to this team. She has great passion and fight and always leads by example."

"May has been a stalwart of the club for a number of years. It's a testament to her as a player that she is getting better and better every time she plays. She's a fantastic servant of the club and I can't speak highly enough of her as a player and as a person."

"Both Marlie and May are fully deserving of the milestones they are reaching on Saturday and we want to put in a performance that we can be proud of to mark the occasion."

After a defeat last time out against Loughborough Lightning, there have been several changes to the Saracens side.

Akina Gondwe starts at loosehead prop, with Campbell moving from blindside flanker to hooker, alongside Kelsey Clifford in the front-row.

Rosie Galligan and Georgia Evans continue in the second-row, whilst Gabrielle Senft moves to blindside flanker, with Poppy Cleall coming into the starting XV at 8 and Marlie Packer starting at openside flanker for her 100th appearance.

Leanne Infante starts at scrum-half, alongside Zoe Harrison at half-back.

In the centres, Sophie Bridger returns from injury to make her first appearance of the season, starting alongside Sydney Gregson.

It's all-change in the back three too, with Fancy Bermudez and Coreen Grant coming in to start on the wings, whilst co-captain Lotte Sharp reverts to fullback.

With the table looking increasingly close in the race for the top four, Austerberry knows that his side have to respond this weekend.

"It's only eyes on Leicester for us this weekend. If you get into what-ifs then you end up looking too far ahead. Our only focus is on what we can do this weekend against a side that have their tails up at the moment. We need to hit the levels of physicality we know that we are capable of and take control of our own destiny in these final games of the season."

Saracens Women's Team vs Leicester Tigers:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe
2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Fancy Bermudez
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

Replacements:
16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

Bristol Bears U18 Play Saracens U18 040125

Team News | Gloucester Rugby U18 Vs Saracens Men U18 (Acad League R2)

Saracens U18 look to continue their away form with a trip to Gloucester Rugby The North Londoners head to Warwick School to face the Cherry and Whites after an impressive 59-17 victory over Bristol Bears. U18 Head Coach, Jack Pattinson makes just one change from the starting XV that won last weekend, with the same […]

09.01.25
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 08.32.15

INJURY UPDATE | January 2025

Here is the latest update from the medical department. Alex Goode Is rehabilitating after having surgery on his quad, on track to return during the Premiership Rugby Cup window. Andy Onyeama-Christie Is in the rehabilitation phase and is hoping to return before the end of the 2024/25 season. James Hadfield Is rehabilitating after having ankle […]

07.01.25
