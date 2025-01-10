TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Leicester Tigers Women (PWR Rd 13)

Marlie Packer and May Campbell will both make milestone appearances tomorrow afternoon in front of the home crowd at StoneX Stadium.

Co-captain Packer will make her 100th appearance for the club, whilst Campbell will make her 150th appearance in black and red.

Both have been integral parts of this Saracens side for a number of years and Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry paid tribute to the pair ahead of Saturday's milestone match.

"It's a huge achievement for both players this weekend. It's superb for Marlie to reach this milestone. There are very few milestones she hasn't reached, so for her to get that 100th appearance for her club is yet another incredible milestone in her career. She is someone who is integral to this team. She has great passion and fight and always leads by example."

"May has been a stalwart of the club for a number of years. It's a testament to her as a player that she is getting better and better every time she plays. She's a fantastic servant of the club and I can't speak highly enough of her as a player and as a person."

"Both Marlie and May are fully deserving of the milestones they are reaching on Saturday and we want to put in a performance that we can be proud of to mark the occasion."

After a defeat last time out against Loughborough Lightning, there have been several changes to the Saracens side.

Akina Gondwe starts at loosehead prop, with Campbell moving from blindside flanker to hooker, alongside Kelsey Clifford in the front-row.

Rosie Galligan and Georgia Evans continue in the second-row, whilst Gabrielle Senft moves to blindside flanker, with Poppy Cleall coming into the starting XV at 8 and Marlie Packer starting at openside flanker for her 100th appearance.

Leanne Infante starts at scrum-half, alongside Zoe Harrison at half-back.

In the centres, Sophie Bridger returns from injury to make her first appearance of the season, starting alongside Sydney Gregson.

It's all-change in the back three too, with Fancy Bermudez and Coreen Grant coming in to start on the wings, whilst co-captain Lotte Sharp reverts to fullback.

With the table looking increasingly close in the race for the top four, Austerberry knows that his side have to respond this weekend.

"It's only eyes on Leicester for us this weekend. If you get into what-ifs then you end up looking too far ahead. Our only focus is on what we can do this weekend against a side that have their tails up at the moment. We need to hit the levels of physicality we know that we are capable of and take control of our own destiny in these final games of the season."

Saracens Women's Team vs Leicester Tigers:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Fancy Bermudez

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Bridger

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall