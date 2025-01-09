Team News | Gloucester Rugby U18 Vs Saracens Men U18 (Acad League R2)

Saracens U18 look to continue their away form with a trip to Gloucester Rugby

The North Londoners head to Warwick School to face the Cherry and Whites after an impressive 59-17 victory over Bristol Bears. U18 Head Coach, Jack Pattinson makes just one change from the starting XV that won last weekend, with the same 23 facing Gloucester this Saturday.

The only change does come in the front row. Alan Poku switches from loose head to tight head leaving space for Owen Gillett to slot into the starting line up. The second row partnership remains unchanged as Mathis Dehauteur and Lewis Golding are named in the engine room. The back row consists of Ashton Ilincic at blindside, Jack Marshall captaining the team from openside and Matthew Branch-Holland rounding off the pack at eight.

Charlie Heard and Finn Keylock continue their partnership at half back. Same goes for Ryan Jones and Alex Mason in the centres. Zac Finch will start on the left wing with Noah Calouri continuing on the right. Millfield's Ben Morrow will remain at fullback for the trip to Warwick School.

Amongst the replacements, Charlie Kingsford and Gabriel Registe will cover the front row, with Jack Murphy, AJ Henry and Henry Dargan options to impact the pack. Harry Visick is named as the replacement scrum half with Patrick Keaveney and Tai Alleyne backs options off the bench.

Off the back of their first win against the Bears, Pattinson is keen to build on the momentum built in the opening game.

"It was a promising start from the lads against Bristol at the weekend. We had an exciting blend of power and pace in our game but we are in for a tough game this weekend away at Gloucester.

They put in a strong performance against Quins at the weekend and were unfortunate to lose the game in the last play.

We know there will be a big reaction coming our way on Saturday and it’s a great opportunity for our lads to step up to the challenge and meet it head on."

Saracens U18 side to face Bristol Bears U18

1 Owen Gillett

2 James Talamai

3 Alan Poku

4 Mathis Dehauteur

5 Lewis Golding

6 Ashton Ilincic

7 Jack Marshall (c)

8 Matthew Branch-Holland

9 Charlie Heard

10 Finn Keylock

11 Zac Finch

12 Ryan Jones (vc)

13 Alex Mason

14 Noah Caluori

15 Ben Morrow

Replacements

16 Charlie Kingsford

17 Gabriel Registe

18 Jack Murphy

19 AJ Henry

20 Henry Dargan

21 Harry Visick

22 Patrick Keaveney

23 Tai Alleyne