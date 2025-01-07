INJURY UPDATE | January 2025

Here is the latest update from the medical department.

Alex Goode

Is rehabilitating after having surgery on his quad, on track to return during the Premiership Rugby Cup window.

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Is in the rehabilitation phase and is hoping to return before the end of the 2024/25 season.

James Hadfield

Is rehabilitating after having ankle surgery and is on track to return during the Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures.

Louie Johnson

Has returned to full training and could return imminently.

Nick Isiekwe

Is having his shoulder assessed following the Bath match.

Theo Dan

Continues to be assessed following a minor calf injury.

Theo McFarland

Had surgery last week and will look to return towards the end of the Premiership Rugby Cup block.

Tobias Elliott

Injured his finger against Bath, due to return to training this week.