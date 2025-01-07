Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
INJURY UPDATE | January 2025

07.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2025 01 07 At 08.32.15
Saracens V Northampton Saints

Here is the latest update from the medical department.

Alex Goode

Is rehabilitating after having surgery on his quad, on track to return during the Premiership Rugby Cup window.

Andy Onyeama-Christie

Is in the rehabilitation phase and is hoping to return before the end of the 2024/25 season.

James Hadfield

Is rehabilitating after having ankle surgery and is on track to return during the Premiership Rugby Cup fixtures.

Louie Johnson

Has returned to full training and could return imminently.

Nick Isiekwe

Is having his shoulder assessed following the Bath match.

Theo Dan

Continues to be assessed following a minor calf injury.

Theo McFarland

Had surgery last week and will look to return towards the end of the Premiership Rugby Cup block.

Tobias Elliott

Injured his finger against Bath, due to return to training this week.

