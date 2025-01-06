Saracens Foundation Update

The Sporting Roots project, supported by lead partner SBHL and further supported by Islamic Relief UK, works with refugees and asylum seekers who are temporarily housed in hotels in the local area.

The Foundation currently works with 6 hotels, where there are 221 children ranging from 1 month old to 17 years of age.

This Christmas, we set up a giving tree that Saracens Head Office staff could take a label and buy a present for one of the children in our Sporting Roots hotels.

Thanks to their immense generosity, we were able to deliver presents for every single family we work with just in time for Christmas.