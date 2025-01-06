Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

StoneX
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
SARACENS SIXTH FORMERS BOOST LOCAL BUSINESSES ON THEIR 45 DAY WORK PLACEMENTS

06.01.25
Habib is a T Level Digital student at Saracens Sixth Form and is four weeks into his work placement.

His supervisor at Quinn London has nothing but praise for this impressive young man:

‘We are impressed with Habib’s can-do attitude and his maturity. No one would guess he is on work experience! He’s a great addition to the team.’

Habib arrives promptly every morning and sets to on a range of tasks from analysing data to general office administration. He can be sure of glowing references from Quinn London when he applies for jobs after completing a degree in Computer Science.

Hano is taking T Level Health and, like all T Level students, is also required to complete 45 days of work placements. This delightful young woman impressed staff at Saracens Bell Lane Children’s Centre, and Grace House residential care home, before her final placement with Jewish Care in Stanmore.

Like Habib, Hano embraces a range of responsibilities, including setting up activities, preparing food and drinks, and spending time with the residents. Staff and residents alike hold Hano in high esteem, with one resident clasping Hano’s hands while calling her ‘my little angel.’

These placements are as beneficial to the employers as they are to the students. As well as helping to train the next generation, businesses also give their staff opportunities to mentor and manage, establish a talent pipeline, and benefit from the young people’s fresh ideas all while meeting CSR targets.

In Addition to an extensive range of A Levels, Saracens Sixth Form offers 3 T Levels: Health; Digital; or Business and Administration. If you’d like to find out more about hosting one of our hard working T Level students on work placement please contact Femi Olufola at f.olufola@saracenshigh.org

Saracens Foundation Update

The Sporting Roots project, supported by lead partner SBHL and further supported by Islamic Relief UK, works with refugees and asylum seekers who are temporarily housed in hotels in the local area. The Foundation currently works with 6 hotels, where there are 221 children ranging from 1 month old to 17 years of age. This […]

06.01.25
The Saracens Women's Run-In

There’s a London versus the Southwest theme developing in Premiership Women’s Rugby as we move into the final six games of the season. The top five could not be tighter, with Harlequins leading the way on 45 points. Both Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester-Hartpury sit just behind them, with Saracens poised just behind. Bristol may be […]

06.01.25
In association with
StoneX StoneX

