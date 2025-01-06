SARACENS SIXTH FORMERS BOOST LOCAL BUSINESSES ON THEIR 45 DAY WORK PLACEMENTS

Habib is a T Level Digital student at Saracens Sixth Form and is four weeks into his work placement.

His supervisor at Quinn London has nothing but praise for this impressive young man:

‘We are impressed with Habib’s can-do attitude and his maturity. No one would guess he is on work experience! He’s a great addition to the team.’

Habib arrives promptly every morning and sets to on a range of tasks from analysing data to general office administration. He can be sure of glowing references from Quinn London when he applies for jobs after completing a degree in Computer Science.

Hano is taking T Level Health and, like all T Level students, is also required to complete 45 days of work placements. This delightful young woman impressed staff at Saracens Bell Lane Children’s Centre, and Grace House residential care home, before her final placement with Jewish Care in Stanmore.

Like Habib, Hano embraces a range of responsibilities, including setting up activities, preparing food and drinks, and spending time with the residents. Staff and residents alike hold Hano in high esteem, with one resident clasping Hano’s hands while calling her ‘my little angel.’

These placements are as beneficial to the employers as they are to the students. As well as helping to train the next generation, businesses also give their staff opportunities to mentor and manage, establish a talent pipeline, and benefit from the young people’s fresh ideas all while meeting CSR targets.

In Addition to an extensive range of A Levels, Saracens Sixth Form offers 3 T Levels: Health; Digital; or Business and Administration. If you’d like to find out more about hosting one of our hard working T Level students on work placement please contact Femi Olufola at f.olufola@saracenshigh.org