Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | Saracens Women 33-24 Bristol Bears (PWR Rd 11)

21.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Match Rep
Saracens Women V Bristol Bears Women

Saracens Women secured a crucial bonus-point win to move themselves within a point of top heading into the Christmas break.

Against a Bristol side that packed in the power throughout the match, Saracens showed off their resilience as they recovered from a 14-0 deficit to secure a crucial win.

The Bears started this Christmas cracker the stronger, with some brutal carries into the Saracens 22 that ultimately led to Rownita Martson-Mulhearn crashing over from close range.

Bristol were in the mood to continue to assert their dominance and, with Zoe Harrison sent to the bin after she slowed the ball down following a massive Sarah Bern break, Abbie Ward made no mistake from close range to add another to the tally.

Sarries needed a response and they found it straight from the restart, as a huge turnover in midfield allowed Sarah McKenna to go to touch, with May Campbell crashing over from the back of the driving maul.

One try soon became two after a monster 50:22 from McKenna put Saracens on the front foot.

Having gone close a number of times, eventually, it was McKinley Hunt who burrowed over from close range, with Zoe Harrison levelling the tie.

Saracens were on the charge now and they soon had a third, as Kelsey Clifford scored one of the tries of the season, with a stunning break through the middle of the park, to burst over from 30m and put her side ahead of the first time in the afternoon.

Saracens were continuing to press and probe, with the Bears having to be resilient to stay in the fight.

What was becoming a theme though was the Bears’ dominance at scrum-time, as they continued to win penalties on both their own and the Saracens feeds.

Eventually, their pressure told, with a kick to the corner allowing Lark Atkin-Davies to surge over from the rolling maul.

Holly Aitchison missed the conversion, to leave it at a 2-point game at the break.

The second-half saw the Bears continue their dominance at the set-piece, as they continued to stick in and around the Saracens 22.

Alysha Corrigan popped up with a crucial turnover for her side, but every time it came to the scrum, the Bears were able to assert their dominance and put themselves back into the red zone.

With penalties mounting, Saracens looked to utilise the bench, as they continued to withstand the barrage from the Bears attack.

Eventually though, with penalties mounting, Akina Gondwe saw yellow at the scrum and from the penalty, the visitors spun it wide, allowing Jasmine Joyce-Butchers to race in on the hour mark and put her side back ahead.

Sarries were a player down, but they hit back instantly, as they hassled and harried Bristol in a knock-on deep in their own 22 and from there, they made no mistake, as Leanne Infante spotted a gap out wide, allowing Harrison to cross on her 100th appearance to retake the lead.

Carmen Tremelling had made her way onto the field and was making an impact in shoring up the scrum, as well as in the loose and her side her given an opportunity to finish the match with a player advantage, as Simi Pam was shown a yellow card for head-on-head contact, reducing the Bears to 14.

With pressure continuing to mount, Sarries went to the corner, putting the Bears under all sorts of pressure.

As the clock entered the final five, the pack went to work again, and May Campbell crashed over for her second, with Harrison’s conversion extending the gap to 9 heading into the final few minutes.

With the result now secured, the Bears still looked to hunt for a second bonus point and were given an opportunity when they were given a penalty in front of the posts in the final moments of the game.

Aitchison though, missed the kick, allowing Saracens to see out the game and secure a crucial 5-point win.

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (GPR - Rd 8)

Nick Tompkins says he is honoured to be joining an elite list of names when he makes his 200th appearance for the club this weekend against Northampton Saints at StoneX Stadium. The centre has been at the forefront of Saracens for over a decade and will bring up a double century on Sunday when he […]

20.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Zh

Team News | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR Rd 11)

Zoe Harrison is set to make her 100th appearance for Saracens Women tomorrow afternoon, when they face Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium. With a plethora of accolades and medals already to her name at b0th club and international level, Harrison is the latest player to add herself to the Saracens '100 Club' and she expressed […]

20.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

