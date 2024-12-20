Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (GPR - Rd 8)

20.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 12 18 At 14.11.40
Saracens V Leicester Tigers Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Nick Tompkins says he is honoured to be joining an elite list of names when he makes his 200th appearance for the club this weekend against Northampton Saints at StoneX Stadium.

The centre has been at the forefront of Saracens for over a decade and will bring up a double century on Sunday when he leads the team out in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Men in Black host the Champions in their final home fixture of 2024, and after an unbeaten start to the Investec Champions Cup, Mark McCall has made four changes to the side that overcame Stade Francais in Paris last weekend.

Two of those changes come in the front row. Theo Dan takes the starting shirt at hooker following his 50th appearance last week. Rhys Carre remains at loosehead with Fraser Balmain rejoining the scrum.

Maro Itoje is joined by Theo McFarland who shifts into the second row to replace Nick Isiekwe after he picked up a knock in Paris. McFarland’s positional shift leaves room for Juan Martin Gonzalez on the blindside, with England duo Ben Earl and Tom Willis rounding off the back row.

In the backline, Ivan Van Zyl and Fergus Burke continue their half-back partnership. Double centurion Tompkins starts at inside centre with Lucio Cinti once again wearing the 13 shirt.

The only change in the back-line comes on the wing. With Rotimi Segun ruled out, Liam Williams shifts to the left wing with Tobias Elliott returning on the right. Elliot Daly continues to marshal proceedings at fullback.

Amongst the replacements there is plenty of experience, with Jamie George ready to make an impact as well as Alex Lozowski who has recovered from a hamstring injury. Brandon Jackson. after a successful spell at Ampthill also returns to the match day squad.

Upon his 200th outing for the club, Tompkins couldn’t be prouder of this milestone.

“So many people have helped me to reach 200 appearances for this great club and it is a real honour every time I pull on the shirt.

It has been great to have been able to play with so many great players during my time at Saracens. They certainly didn’t make it easy for more, but they taught me so much.

There are too many people to thank, but this club is truly special and to be making my 200th appearance is something that means a huge amount to me.”

Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Theo McFarland

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Liam Williams

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio CInti

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Alex Lozowski

23 Brandon Jackson

News

Zh

Team News | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR Rd 11)

Zoe Harrison is set to make her 100th appearance for Saracens Women tomorrow afternoon, when they face Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium. With a plethora of accolades and medals already to her name at b0th club and international level, Harrison is the latest player to add herself to the Saracens '100 Club' and she expressed […]

20.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter ChiefsGallagher Premiership2022/2023

George excited by European prospects

Jamie George already has three European titles to his name in a glittering career, and after Sarries left Paris with a victory on Sunday he stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth progression towards a home knockout fixture at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black are in a strong position after beating the Vodacom Bulls […]

17.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

