TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (GPR - Rd 8)

Nick Tompkins says he is honoured to be joining an elite list of names when he makes his 200th appearance for the club this weekend against Northampton Saints at StoneX Stadium.

The centre has been at the forefront of Saracens for over a decade and will bring up a double century on Sunday when he leads the team out in front of a sold-out crowd.

The Men in Black host the Champions in their final home fixture of 2024, and after an unbeaten start to the Investec Champions Cup, Mark McCall has made four changes to the side that overcame Stade Francais in Paris last weekend.

Two of those changes come in the front row. Theo Dan takes the starting shirt at hooker following his 50th appearance last week. Rhys Carre remains at loosehead with Fraser Balmain rejoining the scrum.

Maro Itoje is joined by Theo McFarland who shifts into the second row to replace Nick Isiekwe after he picked up a knock in Paris. McFarland’s positional shift leaves room for Juan Martin Gonzalez on the blindside, with England duo Ben Earl and Tom Willis rounding off the back row.

In the backline, Ivan Van Zyl and Fergus Burke continue their half-back partnership. Double centurion Tompkins starts at inside centre with Lucio Cinti once again wearing the 13 shirt.

The only change in the back-line comes on the wing. With Rotimi Segun ruled out, Liam Williams shifts to the left wing with Tobias Elliott returning on the right. Elliot Daly continues to marshal proceedings at fullback.

Amongst the replacements there is plenty of experience, with Jamie George ready to make an impact as well as Alex Lozowski who has recovered from a hamstring injury. Brandon Jackson. after a successful spell at Ampthill also returns to the match day squad.

Upon his 200th outing for the club, Tompkins couldn’t be prouder of this milestone.

“So many people have helped me to reach 200 appearances for this great club and it is a real honour every time I pull on the shirt.

It has been great to have been able to play with so many great players during my time at Saracens. They certainly didn’t make it easy for more, but they taught me so much.

There are too many people to thank, but this club is truly special and to be making my 200th appearance is something that means a huge amount to me.”

Saracens Men team to play Northampton Saints:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Fraser Balmain

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Theo McFarland

6 Juan Martin Gonzalez

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Liam Williams

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Lucio CInti

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Phil Brantingham

18 Alec Clarey

19 Harry Wilson

20 Toby Knight

21 Gareth Simpson

22 Alex Lozowski

23 Brandon Jackson