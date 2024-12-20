Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
WOB Competition
WOB Competitions
WOB Competitions is a raffle business specialising in offering the chance to win luxury watches and hospitality to some of the UKs most famous and iconic sports venues.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Partners
Team News | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR Rd 11)

20.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Zh
Saracens Women’s V Loughborough Lightning

Zoe Harrison is set to make her 100th appearance for Saracens Women tomorrow afternoon, when they face Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

With a plethora of accolades and medals already to her name at b0th club and international level, Harrison is the latest player to add herself to the Saracens '100 Club' and she expressed her pride at reaching the milestone.

"It's a huge honour to be making my 100th appearance for Saracens Women and I would like to say thank you to my coaches, all the backroom staff and my fabulous teammates for making it possible."

Saracens will be looking for a response after suffering defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury last time out and Harrison wants her side to use the home support to spur them on.

"It's special playing at home in front of our fans - they always give us an extra boost and that's what we're going to need on Saturday. Bristol are a very good side and it is going to be a tough test, but we're confident in our own ability."

It's a largely settled side for Saracens heading into this weekend's game.

Up front, McKinley Hunt and Kelsey Clifford continue at lossehead and tighthead prop, with Bryony Field coming in from the start at hooker.

Rosie Galligan and Georgia Evans continue in the second-row, with May Campbell reverting to the blindside flanker shirt she occupied at the start of the campaign.

Co-captain Marlie Packer and number 8 Gabrielle Senft also continue in the back-row.

Ella Wyrwas and Harrison continue their halfback pairing, with an unchanged centre partnership of Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson.

Co-captain Lotte Sharp comes in from the start on the left wing, joining Alysha Corrigan and Sarah McKenna in the back three.

The replacements see Carmen Tremelling, Akina Gondwe and Bryony Cleall ready to make an impact alongside Louise McMillan, whilst Poppy Cleall returns to the match day squad.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall are again named amongst the replacements, with Coreen Grant coming into the match day squad.

Harrison knows the threat that the Bears will pose tomorrow afternoon and is expecting a fast-paced contest.

"Bristol are a side that run it from anywhere on the pitch. They've got some real pace in their backline and can be really dangerous. We need to not give them the space to attack and make sure that we look after our own performance. We want to finish the year on a high and we know that we need to perform to the best of our ability to do that."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt
2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field
3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford
4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan
5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans
6.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell
7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)
8.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft
9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas
10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrrison
11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)
12.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy
13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson
14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan
15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Carmen Tremelling
17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe
18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall
19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan
20.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall
21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante
22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall
23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant

Screenshot 2024 12 18 At 14.11.40

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Northampton Saints (GPR - Rd 8)

Nick Tompkins says he is honoured to be joining an elite list of names when he makes his 200th appearance for the club this weekend against Northampton Saints at StoneX Stadium. The centre has been at the forefront of Saracens for over a decade and will bring up a double century on Sunday when he […]

20.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Zh

20.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Saracens v Exeter ChiefsGallagher Premiership2022/2023

George excited by European prospects

Jamie George already has three European titles to his name in a glittering career, and after Sarries left Paris with a victory on Sunday he stressed the importance of ensuring a smooth progression towards a home knockout fixture at StoneX Stadium. The Men in Black are in a strong position after beating the Vodacom Bulls […]

17.12.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

