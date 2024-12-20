Team News | Saracens Women vs Bristol Bears (PWR Rd 11)

Zoe Harrison is set to make her 100th appearance for Saracens Women tomorrow afternoon, when they face Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium.

With a plethora of accolades and medals already to her name at b0th club and international level, Harrison is the latest player to add herself to the Saracens '100 Club' and she expressed her pride at reaching the milestone.

"It's a huge honour to be making my 100th appearance for Saracens Women and I would like to say thank you to my coaches, all the backroom staff and my fabulous teammates for making it possible."

Saracens will be looking for a response after suffering defeat to Gloucester-Hartpury last time out and Harrison wants her side to use the home support to spur them on.

"It's special playing at home in front of our fans - they always give us an extra boost and that's what we're going to need on Saturday. Bristol are a very good side and it is going to be a tough test, but we're confident in our own ability."

It's a largely settled side for Saracens heading into this weekend's game.

Up front, McKinley Hunt and Kelsey Clifford continue at lossehead and tighthead prop, with Bryony Field coming in from the start at hooker.

Rosie Galligan and Georgia Evans continue in the second-row, with May Campbell reverting to the blindside flanker shirt she occupied at the start of the campaign.

Co-captain Marlie Packer and number 8 Gabrielle Senft also continue in the back-row.

Ella Wyrwas and Harrison continue their halfback pairing, with an unchanged centre partnership of Emma Hardy and Sydney Gregson.

Co-captain Lotte Sharp comes in from the start on the left wing, joining Alysha Corrigan and Sarah McKenna in the back three.

The replacements see Carmen Tremelling, Akina Gondwe and Bryony Cleall ready to make an impact alongside Louise McMillan, whilst Poppy Cleall returns to the match day squad.

Leanne Infante and Amelia MacDougall are again named amongst the replacements, with Coreen Grant coming into the match day squad.

Harrison knows the threat that the Bears will pose tomorrow afternoon and is expecting a fast-paced contest.

"Bristol are a side that run it from anywhere on the pitch. They've got some real pace in their backline and can be really dangerous. We need to not give them the space to attack and make sure that we look after our own performance. We want to finish the year on a high and we know that we need to perform to the best of our ability to do that."

Saracens Women's Team vs Bristol Bears:

1.⁠ ⁠McKinley Hunt

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Kelsey Clifford

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Rosie Galligan

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Georgia Evans

6.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell

7.⁠ ⁠⁠Marlie Packer (Co-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Gabrielle Senft

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Ella Wyrwas

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Zoe Harrrison

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Lotte Sharp (Co-captain)

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Sydney Gregson

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Alysha Corrigan

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Carmen Tremelling

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Akina Gondwe

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Louise McMillan

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

21.⁠ ⁠⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Coreen Grant