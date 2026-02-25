Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Varsity Match Day Guide
Saturday 28th February - Gates open at 11am
Women's match KO 12pm & Men's match KO 3pm
ENTERTAINMENT
This Varsity match day is set to be the best yet! All the action kicks off at 11am
Look out for:
- Brass band on the Piazza and in the Oasis 🎵
- Cambridge inflatable kicking game behind the south stand from 11am 🏉
- Pre-match cheerleader performance at 14:50 💃
- 2 Red bull DJs in the Oasis 11am & 2pm 🎧
- Post match Sisters of Frunk live music in the olympic bar (under the East Stand) 🎤
GETTING TO STONEX STADIUM
Planning your journey to StoneX Stadium? Whether you're arriving by public transport, shuttle bus, car, or on foot, we've got you covered. With excellent transport links, including nearby train stations and on-site parking options, getting to the home of Saracens has never been easier.
MATCHDAY PARKING
For any parking enquiries please contact supporter services.
Click the button below to view them and find out more.
FOOD AND DRINK
With a variety of different concessions available across StoneX Stadium, you'll find everything you need to fuel up and stay energized. Whether you're craving a quick snack, a hearty meal, or an ice-cold drink, we've got you covered.
Click the button below to see what's on offer!