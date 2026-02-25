Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partners
Title Screen Varsity

Varsity Match Day Guide 

Saturday 28th February - Gates open at 11am

Women's match KO 12pm & Men's match KO 3pm 


TRAVEL INFORMATIONSTADIUM mapMatchday parking
Women's Varsity Match Oxford v CambridgeWomen's Varsity Match Oxford v CambridgeMen's Varsity Match Oxford v Cambridge

ENTERTAINMENT

This Varsity match day is set to be the best yet! All the action kicks off at 11am

Look out for:

  • Brass band on the Piazza and in the Oasis 🎵
  • Cambridge inflatable kicking game behind the south stand from 11am 🏉
  • Pre-match cheerleader performance at 14:50 💃
  • 2 Red bull DJs in the Oasis 11am & 2pm 🎧
  • Post match Sisters of Frunk live music in the olympic bar (under the East Stand) 🎤

 

 

Women's Varsity Match Oxford v CambridgeMen's Varsity Match Oxford v Cambridge

GETTING TO STONEX STADIUM

Planning your journey to StoneX Stadium? Whether you're arriving by public transport, shuttle bus, car, or on foot, we've got you covered. With excellent transport links, including nearby train stations and on-site parking options, getting to the home of Saracens has never been easier.

FIND OUT MORE 
Saracens v northampton saints

MATCHDAY PARKING

 

For any parking enquiries please contact supporter services. 

Click the button below to view them and find out more.

 

FIND OUT MORE 
Saracens Newc 230225 006

FOOD AND DRINK

With a variety of different concessions available across StoneX Stadium, you'll find everything you need to fuel up and stay energized. Whether you're craving a quick snack, a hearty meal, or an ice-cold drink, we've got you covered.

Click the button below to see what's on offer!

 

FIND OUT MORE 
Saracens v newcastle falcons

STONEX STADIUM MAP 

Stadium Map Jul25 Scaled

Partners

See all partners
OFFICIAL PARTNERS
Website by Sizzle Brand Agency Bolton