Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Shuttle Bus Timings
Please see below, the timings for the shuttle buses for our fixture vs Leicester Tigers this coming Saturday (25 April)
Before the match:
> From Edgware: (stop H, outside Halifax Bank) first bus from 12:26, 12:42, 12:54, then every 5/10 mins until 14:47
> From Mill Hill Broadway: (stop F) first bus from 12:18, then every 8 mins until 12:58, then every 4/5 mins until 15:00
> From Mill Hill East: (Station forecourt) first bus from 12:25, then every 15 mins until 13:10, then every 5/8 mins until 15:02
> From Mill Hill Broadway: (stop F) first bus from 12:18, then every 8 mins until 12:58, then every 4/5 mins until 15:00
> From Mill Hill East: (Station forecourt) first bus from 12:25, then every 15 mins until 13:10, then every 5/8 mins until 15:02
After the match:
> To Edgware: First Bus departs at 16:53 from Pursley Rd then every 4/5 mins until 17:42, gradually increasing to every 7 mins until 19:00
> To Mill Hill Broadway: First Bus departs from Pursley Rd at 16:47, every 3 mins until 17:00, Then every 4/5 mins until 17:42, gradually increasing to every 7 mins until 19:00
> To Mill Hill East: First bus departs from Pursley Rd at 16:45, every 5 mins until 17:20, gradually increasing to every 8 mins until 19:00
> To Mill Hill Broadway: First Bus departs from Pursley Rd at 16:47, every 3 mins until 17:00, Then every 4/5 mins until 17:42, gradually increasing to every 7 mins until 19:00
> To Mill Hill East: First bus departs from Pursley Rd at 16:45, every 5 mins until 17:20, gradually increasing to every 8 mins until 19:00
Our complimentary StoneX shuttle service runs from Mill Hill East and Edgware London Underground stations as well as Mill Hill Broadway National Rail station. Services are regular, running approximately every 10 minutes from each of these stations and drop you a short walk from the stadium on Pursley Road.
Services on Saturday 4th October will start from 14:56 and end at 21:30.
PartnersSee all partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Principal Partner
Enstar
Enstar is a trusted, leading global (re)insurance group that delivers innovative retrospective solutions that help our clients reduce risk, release capital and achieve finality.
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX is an institutional-grade financial services franchise that provides global market access, clearing and execution, trading platforms and more to our clients worldwide.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Evelyn Partners
Evelyn Partners is a UK leader in wealth management, providing investment management and financial planning advice to help our clients embrace what’s next.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
PensionBee
PensionBee
PensionBee is a leading online retirement savings provider, supporting over 300,000 customers with more than £7 billion of pension assets. Its mission is to build retirement confidence so that everyone can enjoy a happy retirement. With its award-winning app, PensionBee helps consumers combine, contribute and withdraw from their pension with ease (from age 55, rising to 57 from 2028).
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.