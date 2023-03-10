The DPP is the interface between the community game and the professional pathway. It provides players aged 13-16 with the greatest potential to enter the pathway towards the professional game and an opportunity for coaches and teachers to develop and coach within a Talent development programme.

Each county has an enthusiastic set of coaches who are as focussed on making continual improvement. They will be supported by full time Saracens staff to make every session a great development opportunity for players and coaches alike.

Our player identification aims to look at each individual and assess them amongst peers, with an understanding that development rates differ. This means our assessment days, training and support will be shaped by the person. The Developing Player Programme is designed for the developing player. You will work on rugby, physical development and behaviours that we believe will help you grow as a player and person.

At Saracens, we believe talent is in behaviours. Players are not born great or talented. Attitude, understanding of your own needs and the ability to organise yourselves and others are core attributes. Those who work hard will grow. We will respect and value you for what you bring to every session.