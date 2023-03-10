The Saracens Academy exists to find, develop and retain players and staff that will contribute to a successful Saracens team (both domestically and in Europe) for the foreseeable future. These people will protect and grow the Saracens culture and values.
Our Partners
Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.
Saracens Men's Academy
Saracens is an RFU licensed Academies and covers Hertfordshire and areas of Essex and Kent.
ACADEMY VISION
The DPP is the interface between the community game and the professional pathway. It provides players aged 13-16 with the greatest potential to enter the pathway towards the professional game and an opportunity for coaches and teachers to develop and coach within a Talent development programme.
Each county has an enthusiastic set of coaches who are as focussed on making continual improvement. They will be supported by full time Saracens staff to make every session a great development opportunity for players and coaches alike.
Our player identification aims to look at each individual and assess them amongst peers, with an understanding that development rates differ. This means our assessment days, training and support will be shaped by the person. The Developing Player Programme is designed for the developing player. You will work on rugby, physical development and behaviours that we believe will help you grow as a player and person.
At Saracens, we believe talent is in behaviours. Players are not born great or talented. Attitude, understanding of your own needs and the ability to organise yourselves and others are core attributes. Those who work hard will grow. We will respect and value you for what you bring to every session.
Each season a complimentary CPD programme will enable existing and potential coaches working in the Saracens pathway programmes, the chance to develop and continue to provide a high-quality environment for the players.
How to get involved?
Minimum requirements: for a coach on the DPP or County PDG:
- RFU Level 2 coaching award
- Valid RFU DBS certificate
- RFU Play it Safe workshop
- Headcase certificate
Coach Development Contacts
- Andy Dawling (Saracens ACDO): Andydawling@saracens.net
- Lewis Sones (Assistant ACDO): lewissones@saracens.net
- Kent: kentDPP@Saracens.net
- Essex: EssexDPP@Saracens.net
- Herts: HertsDPP@Saracens.net
The County Player Development group provides opportunities for players in Herts, Essex and Kent.
The County PDG aims to provide further development opportunities for players aged 14-16 that show more potential to progress through the Saracens Academy Pathway. Players are exposed to more contact time which provides a focus on physical development as well as technical and tactical skill development.
The Saracens Player Development Group (SPDG) is designed to help identify and facilitate the development of players aged 15-18 who have demonstrated some of the behaviours and characteristics to become a Saracens player of the future.
The SPDG players will receive:
- Weekly coaching from full-time Saracens coaches
- Opportunity to attend a Performance Centre (weekly)
- Access to the Academy physiotherapist
- Performance seminars / information
Senior Academy players are aged 18-23. The senior academy players are fully integrated into the Saracens senior squad and learn how to be a full-time professional athlete.
All senior academy players are expected to undertake some form of career development alongside their rugby in order to best prepare them for the transition into a second career and life after rugby. This can be anything from an undergraduate degree, a trade course or a formal work placement.
Saracens have excellent relationships with a number of universities that are able to provide a wide range of courses and the flexibility required to study alongside being a professional rugby player. Additionally, the club uses its extensive network of business contacts to provide a wide choice of work placement options to suit most players.
Senior academy players can be dual registered with a Championship and national league club. This provides players with the opportunity to get the game time they need to maximise their development. This supplements the opportunities these players get to play for the Saracens Storm (2nd XV) in the Premiership Shield competition.
ACADEMY FAQs
We have excellent relationships with the counties in our region. We have teachers and coaches around the region and in various sectors of the game keeping a look out for potential talent for us. Outside of this, anyone can nominate a player to us if they feel they have real potential and meet the criteria found in the “what we look for” section by emailing:
General enquiries is: Alexquilter@saracens.net
U15/16 enquiries: nialljohal@saracens.net
U17 / ACE enquiries: rhysdavies@saracens.net
U18 enquiries: jackpattinson@saracens.net
All nominated players will be added to a regional database and once they achieve a certain number of independent nominations, they will be viewed for a potential invite into the Academy pathway at the most appropriate level. Our message to all aspiring players is to concentrate on playing well for your team and enjoying your rugby because if you are doing this you give yourself the best chance of being identified by the Academy.
There are no set criteria to define what a player must be capable of to be selected by the Academy because everyone is different. We look at character, athletic potential, a point of difference and skillset. Players with potential will be coachable, competitive and demonstrate some of the Saracens core values. Players with the most potential need to have the “something” that makes them stand out from their peers. That can be anything, but examples would be: work rate, communication, leadership, skills, competitiveness, speed, agility etc.
We also believe that players need to have good skills – core skills, contact skills and positional skills that will enable them to perform well when put under pressure. All nominated players will be added to a regional database and once they achieve a certain number of independent nominations, they will be viewed for a potential invite into the Academy pathway at the most appropriate level. Our message to all aspiring players is to concentrate on playing well for your team and enjoying your rugby because if you are doing this you give yourself the best chance of being identified by the Academy.
No. All players working within the Academy are registered with us but only a handful of players will ever gain a professional contract once they reach 18 years of age. Each player is viewed in isolation and their potential to play at the highest levels will dictate whether or not a player is offered a part-time or full-time contract with the club.
We insist that all senior academy players undertake some form of career development alongside their rugby. This can be to continue with their education or develop vocational interests alongside their rugby because for those fortunate enough to make a career out of playing rugby, it is not a life-long job. We also have strong links with a number of universities and have an extensive network of business contacts to assist with work placements.
DPP SAFEGUARDING
The Academy use the Rugby Football Union (RFU) Development Player Programme in several counties (Essex, Kent, Hertfordshire). The coaches on the DDP will be expected to follow all the Saracens, Saracens Academy and RFU regulations, policies and guidance in safeguarding children, as well as the RFU Regulations for Age Grade Rugby. Of note:
- All DPP coaches undertaking work for the Saracens Group are registered with the Rugby Football Union.
- DPP Lead coaches who are engaged in identifying players under the age of 18 also undergo a DBS and are required to undertake the RFU Safeguarding Children Workshop (Level 2 and Level 3).
- As best practice, we request DBSs from our volunteer coaches. It is understood that DPP Lead coaches, who are DBS checked by Saracens, must ensure they are present whenever a volunteer coach is delivering in a session. Volunteer coaches who have supplied external DBS evidence, will not be allowed to deliver a Saracens DPP session unsupervised.
- All DPP DBS and qualification checks are managed centrally, and Saracens will issue each coach with the digital verification email to display this information on request.
- References are sought for all DPP Lead coaches and, on recruitment, DPP Lead coaches identifying players under the age of 18 are issued with a copy of the RFU rules and regula8ons and the Safeguarding Policy.
- All County DPP Sessions run by SG Staff have an Emergency Ac1on Plan detailing nearest medical facili8es.
- Academy and DPP coaches regularly review RFU Regulation 15 – Age Grade Rugby and RFU Regulation 21 – Safeguarding
www.englandrugby.com/governance/rules-and-regulations/regulations
- When children are being transported on behalf of Saracens Group they shall be accompanied by their manager or coach. Where possible, players being transported on behalf of Saracens should travel in groups of two or more. Players will only be transported with prior consent from their parents.
- The RFU have a specific code of conduct for coaches and volunteers which relates to contacting children. Coaches, staff, and volunteers should abide by this guidance. Staff, volunteers, and coaches should never communicate with children through their personal social media accounts, phones, or email addresses. Instead, they should contact their parent, guardian or carer through their official work email or phone. The exception would be members of the Saracens Academy, Women’s Academy which contains 16-18years olds. Communications can take place directly between coaches and these individuals providing:
- The ‘child’ is a current member of the Saracens Academy and has signed a New Starter Form to declare their involvement in the Saracens Academy
- Communication is from a Saracens.net email address and/or communications is via the SPOND app where parents also have full access and / or communication is via WhatsApp group with at LEAST two members of Saracens contracted staff.
- All communications should be relevant to the work or project. The staff and coaches will provide detailed guidance to parents, guardians, and carers on how to access our online materials or content safely. This will reduce the risk of scams or harmful materials being available to children.
- As players progress through the Academy system, they may have the opportunity to train and play with the adult provisions of Saracens. Obviously, this carries several safeguarding concerns as they will be entering an adult provision and be susceptible to adult behaviours and language. All coaches must adhere to RFU regulations on 17-year-olds playing with adults. SG will support the player(s) during this transition via Head of Culture, Head of Psychological Performance, Team Manager, Saracens Doctor, and General Manager of Sport and Head Coaches. Parents will be included, and consent sought where issues arise. For more information on Saracens Safeguarding, please visit: saracens.com/safeguarding/
No. It is important for players and parents to understand that there are a very small number of career opportunities within professional rugby. Only a few contracts will ever be offered each year to Academy graduates, so the vast majority of players will exit the Academy programme at some stage, hopefully having enjoyed and learned from their experiences. Because of this, we place a big emphasis on players enjoying their time with the Academy and help them develop socially and educationally alongside their rugby development.