Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Saracens announce extension of partnership with four five as official wellness partner.

25.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
45wellness
504x504

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with fourfive as Official Wellness Partner.

Supporting Saracens Men and Saracens Women, fourfive have become a key part of both preparation and recovery as both teams seek the perfect performance.

The UK’s first BSCG and Informed Sport tested supplements brand, fourfive were founded by ex- Saracens players George Kruis and Dom Day.

With over 25 years of combined experience in professional rugby, Kruis and Day took the leap from professional sport to everyday life. They made it their mission to ‘empower the moments that matter’; believing that true excellence lies in the small, everyday decisions to nourish your body, sharpen your mind, and nurture your soul.

Earlier in September they launched their products in 183 Sainsbury’s stores across the United Kingdom, and they also retail in over 700 Holland Barrett stores nationwide.

Their supplements including CBD Oil and Lion’s Mane Mushroom have all become crucial components of the athletes at StoneX Stadium.

"Having spent nearly half of my life playing at Saracens, this is a partnership that means a lot to me and fourfive. To be able to supply one of Europe’s best rugby sides with premium nutrition and recovery products is something we are very proud of.” Said Kruis.

Day added: “Let’s go Saracens. Powered by fourfive! These are exciting times for this great team and to play a part in what I am sure will be a successful season is super exciting! We can’t wait to get down and support them.”

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is delighted to extend the agreement.

“fourfive has been a hugely positive addition to our day-to-day work in ensuring our players are ready to train and compete at optimal levels. We are delighted to be able to continue this partnership as we embark on the next cycle of our squad’s development.”

News

See all news
45wellness

Saracens announce extension of partnership with four five as official wellness partner.

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with fourfive as Official Wellness Partner. Supporting Saracens Men and Saracens Women, fourfive have become a key part of both preparation and recovery as both teams seek the perfect performance. The UK’s first BSCG and Informed Sport tested supplements brand, fourfive were founded by ex- […]

25.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
SonesR3 PWR Up

MATCH REACTION | Lewis Sones (PWR Up Rd 3)

Assistant Coach Lewis Sones was pleased with how his side managed to grind out a victory over Trailfinders on Saturday. For the second week in a row, Saracens recovered from a half-time deficit to secure the win and Sones believes that the win will serve as a crucial learning opportunity for his side. “It was […]

22.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 09 21 At 18.39.47

MATCH REPORT | Gloucester Rugby 26-35 Saracens Men

Saracens Men made the perfect start to the new Gallagher Premiership season, as they rampaged their way to a 35-26 bonus-point victory over Gloucester Rugby. The Men in Black kicked off the new era in memorable fashion with a performance built from the foundations of their defence and a clinical attack, crossing the try-line on […]

21.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross