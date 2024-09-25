Saracens announce extension of partnership with four five as official wellness partner.

Saracens is delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with fourfive as Official Wellness Partner.

Supporting Saracens Men and Saracens Women, fourfive have become a key part of both preparation and recovery as both teams seek the perfect performance.

The UK’s first BSCG and Informed Sport tested supplements brand, fourfive were founded by ex- Saracens players George Kruis and Dom Day.

With over 25 years of combined experience in professional rugby, Kruis and Day took the leap from professional sport to everyday life. They made it their mission to ‘empower the moments that matter’; believing that true excellence lies in the small, everyday decisions to nourish your body, sharpen your mind, and nurture your soul.

Earlier in September they launched their products in 183 Sainsbury’s stores across the United Kingdom, and they also retail in over 700 Holland Barrett stores nationwide.

Their supplements including CBD Oil and Lion’s Mane Mushroom have all become crucial components of the athletes at StoneX Stadium.

"Having spent nearly half of my life playing at Saracens, this is a partnership that means a lot to me and fourfive. To be able to supply one of Europe’s best rugby sides with premium nutrition and recovery products is something we are very proud of.” Said Kruis.

Day added: “Let’s go Saracens. Powered by fourfive! These are exciting times for this great team and to play a part in what I am sure will be a successful season is super exciting! We can’t wait to get down and support them.”

Saracens CEO Mark Thompson is delighted to extend the agreement.

“fourfive has been a hugely positive addition to our day-to-day work in ensuring our players are ready to train and compete at optimal levels. We are delighted to be able to continue this partnership as we embark on the next cycle of our squad’s development.”