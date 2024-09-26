MATCH REPORT | SARACENS ACE 68 – 5 MOULTON COLLEGE ACE

After a narrow loss away to Bishop Burton College (Yorkshire Academy ACE) in the opening round of the 2024 ACE League, the players were excited to take to the field in the first home game of the season against Moulton College (Northampton Saints ACE) this week.

The conditions were perfect for a fast, open game of rugby, and it was no surprise when, in the 3rd minute, Saracens Academy winger Tai Alleyne collected the ball deep in his own half after some tidy play from a Moulton turnover, and raced away to score under the posts. This was the first of four tries for Alleyne, taking his season tally to seven after an impressive hat-trick last week against Bishop Burton.

Alleyne added his second in similar fashion after some excellent link up play between Abdoul Bantango and Marlon Farouk (both Saracens Academy), and shortly after Rico Lam crashed through midfield from a lineout to score with 17 minutes on the clock.

Abdoul Bantango got the first of his two tries of the day a couple of minutes later, taking advantage of a gap around the breakdown to burst across the line from 20 metres out. The tries continued through to half time, with Giovanni Aiello scoring a superb individual effort from deep inside his own half, and Micah Mikana, fresh from the bench, barrelling over under the posts from close range, after some good interplay. Half time came with the score 42-0.

After the break it took only 3 minutes for Bantango to get his second score of the day, finished off with a flamboyant swan dive! Minutes later Alleyne raced in again, with arguably his best effort of the day, beating multiple defenders on route to the line.

A deceptive dummy from Matthieu Degui opened up enough space for him to sneak in for his first try of the season, with fly half Sam Stein, steady with the boot all day, adding his 9thconversion of the match. As the game wore on the pace slowed with breaks for injuries, and Moulton managed to cross the Oaklands line for their only try of the game. Perhaps fittingly, Alleyne rounded off the scoring with the last of his 4 tries with 10 minutes still to play to take the game to 68-5 at full time.

Earlier in the day, the Saracens ACE Development Team came from behind in the final moments of the game to win 24-19, with tries from Dylan Mistry (2), Sean McCafferty, and TJ Fitzgerald.