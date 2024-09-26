Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
MATCH REPORT | SARACENS ACE 68 – 5 MOULTON COLLEGE ACE

26.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Ace Rep
After a narrow loss away to Bishop Burton College (Yorkshire Academy ACE) in the opening round of the 2024 ACE League, the players were excited to take to the field in the first home game of the season against Moulton College (Northampton Saints ACE) this week.

The conditions were perfect for a fast, open game of rugby, and it was no surprise when, in the 3rd minute, Saracens Academy winger Tai Alleyne collected the ball deep in his own half after some tidy play from a Moulton turnover, and raced away to score under the posts. This was the first of four tries for Alleyne, taking his season tally to seven after an impressive hat-trick last week against Bishop Burton.

Alleyne added his second in similar fashion after some excellent link up play between Abdoul Bantango and Marlon Farouk (both Saracens Academy), and shortly after Rico Lam crashed through midfield from a lineout to score with 17 minutes on the clock.

Abdoul Bantango got the first of his two tries of the day a couple of minutes later, taking advantage of a gap around the breakdown to burst across the line from 20 metres out. The tries continued through to half time, with Giovanni Aiello scoring a superb individual effort from deep inside his own half, and Micah Mikana, fresh from the bench, barrelling over under the posts from close range, after some good interplay. Half time came with the score 42-0.

After the break it took only 3 minutes for Bantango to get his second score of the day, finished off with a flamboyant swan dive! Minutes later Alleyne raced in again, with arguably his best effort of the day, beating multiple defenders on route to the line.

A deceptive dummy from Matthieu Degui opened up enough space for him to sneak in for his first try of the season, with fly half Sam Stein, steady with the boot all day, adding his 9thconversion of the match. As the game wore on the pace slowed with breaks for injuries, and Moulton managed to cross the Oaklands line for their only try of the game. Perhaps fittingly, Alleyne rounded off the scoring with the last of his 4 tries with 10 minutes still to play to take the game to 68-5 at full time.

Earlier in the day, the Saracens ACE Development Team came from behind in the final moments of the game to win 24-19, with tries from Dylan Mistry (2), Sean McCafferty, and TJ Fitzgerald.

cross