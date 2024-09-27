Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Sale Sharks (GPR - Rd 2)

27.09.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 15.08.33
Gloucester Rugby V Saracens Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Hugh Tizard is looking to mark his 50th appearance for the club with another strong performance as Saracens Men aim to continue their encouraging start to the season on Saturday afternoon.

The second-rower will bring up his half century as the Men in Black return to StoneX Stadium for the first time in 133 days, with Sale Sharks the visitors for Round Two of the Gallagher Premiership.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made just one change from the side that started the season with a bonus-point win over Gloucester last weekend, with Ben Earl coming back in to the starting line-up.

Sarries marked the beginning of a new era with a new-look squad by leaving Kingsholm with all five points, and a second consecutive victory would see them maintain their perfect start to the new campaign.

Rhys Carre, Theo Dan and Marco Riccioni continue in an all-international front-row, with captain Maro Itoje alongside Tizard again in the second-row.

Earl comes in to the back-row alongside Andy Onyeama-Christie who was Player of the Match against Gloucester, and Tom Willis keeps his spot at the base of the scrum.

Ivan van Zyl and Fergus Burke continue their highly encouraging half-back partnership, and the midfield of Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski also stays the same.

Wingers Rotimi Segun and Tobias Elliott will be looking to get on the scoresheet again after impressing last week, with Elliot Daly continuing at full-back.

On the bench there is a huge boost as Theo McFarland returns from Pacific Nations Cup duty, and Jamie George will be looking to have a similar impact after a 30 minute spell in Gloucester which included an audacious no-look pass.

Tizard is excited to be back at StoneX on a landmark day.

“Making 50 appearances for this club is something I am very proud of and I hope to make many more over the coming years.

This group is incredibly exciting and with the start we made last week we can’t wait to build on that and put in a strong performance in front of our home fans.”

Saracens Men team to play Sale Sharks:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Theo Dan

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Maro Itoje (c)

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Andy Onyeama-Christie

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Jamie George

17 Sam Crean

18 Alec Clarey

19 Nick Isiekwe

20 Theo McFarland

21 Toby Knight

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Alex Goode

