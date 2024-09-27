Saracens Women's players to fly the flag in WXV

There will be plenty of Saracens flying the flag in WXV this weekend, as the international tournament gets underway across the globe.

In WXV1 out in Canada, five Sarries stars are in line to face the USA, with Rosie Galligan returning from injury to start for the Red Roses alongside Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach, with Kelsey Clifford and Ella Wyrwas amongst the replacements.

Canada are hosting WXV1 this year and they get their campaign underway straight after against France.

There could be plenty of Saracens involved in this one too, with McKinley Hunt, Paige Farries and new recruits, Gabby Senft, Alysha Corrigan and Fancy Bermudez all in contention to feature.

WXV2 is taking place in South Africa this year, with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and new signing Natalia John all starting for Wales against Australia.

The Welsh secured a first-ever victory over the Aussies last weekend and they will be looking to keep that momentum going against the same opponent.

Scotland are the reigning WXV2 champions and will face Italy in their opener. Fi McIntosh and Coreen Grant both start in that one, with Louise McMillan poised to make an impact off the bench.

With so many Sarries stars turning out for their countries this weekend, there’s action everywhere you look.

If you want to keep an eye on how your Saracens are faring in international colours, you can watch every match available on BBC iPlayer.