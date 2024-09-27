Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Saracens Women's players to fly the flag in WXV

27.09.24
Wxv Update
Whatsapp Image 2024 09 08 At 16.38.20

There will be plenty of Saracens flying the flag in WXV this weekend, as the international tournament gets underway across the globe.

In WXV1 out in Canada, five Sarries stars are in line to face the USA, with Rosie Galligan returning from injury to start for the Red Roses alongside Zoe Harrison and Jess Breach, with Kelsey Clifford and Ella Wyrwas amongst the replacements.

Canada are hosting WXV1 this year and they get their campaign underway straight after against France.

There could be plenty of Saracens involved in this one too, with McKinley Hunt, Paige Farries and new recruits, Gabby Senft, Alysha Corrigan and Fancy Bermudez all in contention to feature.

WXV2 is taking place in South Africa this year, with Donna Rose, Georgia Evans and new signing Natalia John all starting for Wales against Australia.

The Welsh secured a first-ever victory over the Aussies last weekend and they will be looking to keep that momentum going against the same opponent.

Scotland are the reigning WXV2 champions and will face Italy in their opener. Fi McIntosh and Coreen Grant both start in that one, with Louise McMillan poised to make an impact off the bench.

With so many Sarries stars turning out for their countries this weekend, there’s action everywhere you look.

If you want to keep an eye on how your Saracens are faring in international colours, you can watch every match available on BBC iPlayer.

cross