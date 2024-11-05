Our Partners
Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Saracens Celebrate the Work of Andy Dawling

05.11.24
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Saracens will be marking respect prior to kick-off against our visitors, London Scottish. The wreath laying ceremony will be performed by Mark Thompson, Saracens CEO and ex Bombardier Andy Dawling (7th Royal Horse Artillery)

In addition to the commemoration on Saturday, Chief Steward Paul Lazarus has highlighted the outstanding contributions of Andy Dawling, both during his time with Saracens, his charity work, and his service in the armed forces.

First and foremost, Daws is my pal. He is a pal to many at Saracens – in his current tenure as Equipment Manager and prior to that as the longstanding Junior Academy Manager. If you are in any way involved with Saracens, you will know Daws and the same as me – like him immensely for being a highly committed friend and colleague. However, Andy is a self-effacing sort of chap and there is way more to him that most are aware of. Hence, in the very real hope of embarrassing him – his story deserves to be told – here goes.

Andy was a highly accomplished flanker, enjoying stints at Gloucester and Harlequins (proof of just how forgiving a bloke I am) plus representative honours with The Army, England 7’s and The Barbarians. Joe Shaw and Kevin Barrett are amongst the galaxy of star company that Daws mixed in, during his playing days. Interwoven with Andy’s rugby career, was a career in active service with the Royal Horse Artillery. During his career Andy served under the legendary British military chief General Sir Mike Jackson, in Kosovo – who famously refused an order from his US commander to intercept Russian forces when they entered Kosovo without NATO’s agreement. This refusal has been credited with saving thousands of lives – and our very own Bombardier Dawling was at the General’s side when Sir Mike uttered the immortal words “I am not going to start WW3 for you”.

It was whilst on active service that Andy witnessed atrocities which no human being should have to see – and like so many others, this came back to haunt him many years later in the form of PTSD. This is perhaps when I got to see the very best of Andy – and continue to do so. His first brave move was to front up that he was suffering from this all too common illness – sharing his darker thoughts and seeking help. Andy is living proof that “it is ok not to be ok” and “it is good to talk”. Not satisfied with that, Andy found the effective safety buffer that works for him – and this marked the start of his walking challenges and the “Wolf Pack Pilgrimages”. These walking challenges seek to connect people and communities, whilst raising funds for, amongst other good causes, military charities. Amongst his previous “strolls” Andy has walked the South Downs and Hadrian’s Wall – we believe breaking the world record for both. His first major challenge was to walk the perimeter of Wales – another remarkable achievement.

If Andy looks slightly knackered undertaking his duties today – bear in mind he will have just walked to StoneX from The Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) as the final leg of a 24 hour marathon walking from each National Ground to the airport/rail station to connect to the next stadium!! On this occasion Andy – in addition to connecting people, will be raising funds for Restart, the official charity of the Rugby Players Association.

Daws – thank you for everything you do for others, stay strong my friend.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS | EALING TRAILFINDERS VS SARACENS MEN

A YOUNG SARACENS MEN'S SIDE SHOWED THAT THE FUTURE IS BRIGHT, DESPITE FALLING TO DEFEAT IN AN ENTERTAINING FIXTURE AGAINST EALING TRAILFINDERS. You can watch all the action from the match below.   EALING TRAILFINDERS 29-19 SARACENS MEN (PREMIERSHIP RUGBY CUP ROUND 1)  

04.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
MATCH REACTION | Alex Austerberry (PWR Rd 5)

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry was left disappointed, as his side suffered a first defeat of the season away at Exeter Chiefs. Saracens had taken the lead midway through the first half, before the hosts turned the screw and Austerberry credited the Devonians for how they had performed against his side. “First and foremost, Exeter […]

04.11.24
