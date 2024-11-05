Saracens Celebrate the Work of Andy Dawling

Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, Saracens will be marking respect prior to kick-off against our visitors, London Scottish. The wreath laying ceremony will be performed by Mark Thompson, Saracens CEO and ex Bombardier Andy Dawling (7th Royal Horse Artillery)

In addition to the commemoration on Saturday, Chief Steward Paul Lazarus has highlighted the outstanding contributions of Andy Dawling, both during his time with Saracens, his charity work, and his service in the armed forces.

First and foremost, Daws is my pal. He is a pal to many at Saracens – in his current tenure as Equipment Manager and prior to that as the longstanding Junior Academy Manager. If you are in any way involved with Saracens, you will know Daws and the same as me – like him immensely for being a highly committed friend and colleague. However, Andy is a self-effacing sort of chap and there is way more to him that most are aware of. Hence, in the very real hope of embarrassing him – his story deserves to be told – here goes.

Andy was a highly accomplished flanker, enjoying stints at Gloucester and Harlequins (proof of just how forgiving a bloke I am) plus representative honours with The Army, England 7’s and The Barbarians. Joe Shaw and Kevin Barrett are amongst the galaxy of star company that Daws mixed in, during his playing days. Interwoven with Andy’s rugby career, was a career in active service with the Royal Horse Artillery. During his career Andy served under the legendary British military chief General Sir Mike Jackson, in Kosovo – who famously refused an order from his US commander to intercept Russian forces when they entered Kosovo without NATO’s agreement. This refusal has been credited with saving thousands of lives – and our very own Bombardier Dawling was at the General’s side when Sir Mike uttered the immortal words “I am not going to start WW3 for you”.

It was whilst on active service that Andy witnessed atrocities which no human being should have to see – and like so many others, this came back to haunt him many years later in the form of PTSD. This is perhaps when I got to see the very best of Andy – and continue to do so. His first brave move was to front up that he was suffering from this all too common illness – sharing his darker thoughts and seeking help. Andy is living proof that “it is ok not to be ok” and “it is good to talk”. Not satisfied with that, Andy found the effective safety buffer that works for him – and this marked the start of his walking challenges and the “Wolf Pack Pilgrimages”. These walking challenges seek to connect people and communities, whilst raising funds for, amongst other good causes, military charities. Amongst his previous “strolls” Andy has walked the South Downs and Hadrian’s Wall – we believe breaking the world record for both. His first major challenge was to walk the perimeter of Wales – another remarkable achievement.

If Andy looks slightly knackered undertaking his duties today – bear in mind he will have just walked to StoneX from The Allianz Stadium (Twickenham) as the final leg of a 24 hour marathon walking from each National Ground to the airport/rail station to connect to the next stadium!! On this occasion Andy – in addition to connecting people, will be raising funds for Restart, the official charity of the Rugby Players Association.

Daws – thank you for everything you do for others, stay strong my friend.