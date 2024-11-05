Stadium Tour - Book Now!

Still looking for that missing Christmas present for a sports mad member of the family?

Look no further and book a StoneX Stadium tour. Not only will you get to see iconic memorabilia from over the ages but the tour includes a visit to the changing rooms, Media Centre and all the hospitality venues in the East and West stands.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES

26th-29th November

17th December

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £18 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

This will also give you a 10% discount in the club shop. Just show your valid ticket on the day of the tour to receive the discount!!

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com or email supporterservices@saracens.net using Stadium Tour as the title. Please also state how many tickets you want, the ages of those attending and the preferred date.

Book by clicking HERE!

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.