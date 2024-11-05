Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Stadium Tour - Book Now!

05.11.24
Still looking for that missing Christmas present for a sports mad member of the family?

Look no further and book a StoneX Stadium tour. Not only will you get to see iconic memorabilia from over the ages but the tour includes a visit to the changing rooms, Media Centre and all the hospitality venues in the East and West stands.

Tours last between 90 minutes to 2 hours, and you are encouraged to bring your cameras! *

DATES

26th-29th November

17th December

PRICES

Prices for Season Ticket Holders – Adults £18 and Concessions £15, Prices for non-season ticket holders – Adults £25 and Concessions £20.

This will also give you a 10% discount in the club shop. Just show your valid ticket on the day of the tour to receive the discount!!

HOW TO BOOK

You can book online at Saracens.com or email supporterservices@saracens.net using Stadium Tour as the title. Please also state how many tickets you want, the ages of those attending and the preferred date.

Book by clicking HERE!

*The home of Saracens is a working Stadium, and some rooms or exhibits may not be available on the day of your tour.

 

Screenshot 2024 11 06 At 14.15.45

Tom Willis named in England 'A' Squad

Tom Willis has been called up to the 24-player England Men A wider squad  for the visit of Australia A to the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday 17th November (14:00 GMT kick-off). The squad includes seven previously capped senior men’s internationals: Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Fraser Dingwall, Curtis Langdon and Tom Pearson (all Northampton Saints); Ted […]

06.11.24
Screenshot 2024 11 05 At 15.17.28

Four Saracens named in England squad to face Australia

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe have all been named in the England squad to take on Australia on Saturday. George will captain England, supported by vice-captains Itoje, Earl, Ellis Genge, and George Ford. In the front row, George starts at hooker, with Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. […]

05.11.24
