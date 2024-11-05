Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Four Saracens named in England squad to face Australia

05.11.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 11 05 At 15.17.28
England V New Zealand Autumn Nations Series 2025

Jamie George, Maro Itoje, Ben Earl and Nick Isiekwe have all been named in the England squad to take on Australia on Saturday.

George will captain England, supported by vice-captains Itoje, Earl, Ellis Genge, and George Ford.

In the front row, George starts at hooker, with Genge at loosehead prop and Will Stuart at tighthead. Itoje pairs with George Martin in the second row, while the back row features Chandler Cunningham-South on the blindside flank, Tom Curry at openside, and Earl at No. 8.

Ben Spencer starts at scrum-half, with Marcus Smith at fly-half. In the midfield, the centre partnership has been switched for this weekend's match, with Henry Slade starting at inside centre and Ollie Lawrence at 13.

The back three features Immanuel Feyi-Waboso on the right wing, Tommy Freeman on the left, and George Furbank at full-back, completing the starting lineup.

There are two changes to the replacements’ bench from last Saturday’s game against New Zealand, with Luke Cowan-Dickie and Ollie Sleightholme set to make their first appearances of the Autumn Nations Series. They join Fin Baxter, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Alex Dombrandt, Harry Randall and George Ford among the replacements.

Facing Australia is always a massive challenge, and we’ll work diligently this week to ensure we’re physically and tactically prepared to take on the Wallabies,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick.

“The passion and energy from the crowd at Allianz Stadium last weekend was absolutely brilliant, from the opening whistle to the final moments, and we can't wait to be back at home this Saturday."

ENGLAND v AUSTRALIA

Saturday 9 November 2024

Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Kick-off: 3.10pm (GMT)

15. George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 12 caps)

14. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 7 caps)

13. Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby, 28 caps)

12. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 66 caps)

11. Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 12 caps)

10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 36 caps)

9. Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby, 7 caps)

1. Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears, 63 caps) – vice-captain

2. Jamie George (Saracens, 94 caps) – captain  

3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 42 caps)

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, 85 caps) – vice-captain

5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)

6. Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 8 caps)

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 54 caps)

8. Ben Earl (Saracens, 34 caps) – vice-captain

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks, 41 caps)

17. Fin Baxter (Harlequins, 3 caps)

18. Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 116 caps)

19. Nick Isiekwe (Saracens, 12 caps)

20. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 18 caps)

21. Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 8 caps)

22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 97 caps) – vice captain  

23. Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

In association with
In association with
In association with
