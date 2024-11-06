Tom Willis named in England 'A' Squad

Tom Willis has been called up to the 24-player England Men A wider squad for the visit of Australia A to the Twickenham Stoop on Sunday 17th November (14:00 GMT kick-off).

The squad includes seven previously capped senior men’s internationals: Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Fraser Dingwall, Curtis Langdon and Tom Pearson (all Northampton Saints); Ted Hill (Bath Rugby), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks) and Tom Willis (Saracens).

Northampton Saints centre Fraser Dingwall has been selected as the side’s captain for the second England A fixture since the team’s return from an eight-year hiatus. Dingwall has won two caps for the senior men’s side under head coach Steve Borthwick and lifted the Gallagher Premiership title in June with his club.

Recent World Rugby U20 Championship victors Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints) and Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby), as well as 2024 U20 Six Nations winner Archie McParland (Northampton Saints), are incorporated into the fold. 23 of the selected 24 players have been previously capped at age-grade level in the England Rugby Men’s Pathway.

The selection of the wider squad and matchday 23 is a cooperative approach made in consultation with head coach Mark Mapletoft and determined by senior men’s head coach, Steve Borthwick, and RFU Executive Director of Performance Rugby, Conor O’Shea.

The former Men A and senior men’s international Mapletoft takes the reins of the A programme for November alongside U20 Men assistant coach Andy Titterrell and scrum coach Nathan Catt after they led the U20 Men to a ‘double’ Six Nations and World Rugby U20 Championship victory in 2024. Lee Blackett of Bath Rugby and Exeter Chiefs’ Haydn Thomas join the coaching ticket as attack and defence coaches, respectively, with Thomas also involved in the England U20 Men’s recent silverware as defensive coordinator.

The squad will assemble at the Hazelwood Centre next Tuesday (12th) to begin preparations for the fixture later that week, where they will be joined by selected players presently training with the senior squad. The coaching staff will be supported by the key pathway and Red Roses Strength & Conditioning, Medical and Operational staff for the game.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) can also confirm that Premier Sports 1 will broadcast the fixture, with coverage commencing at 13:45 GMT on Sunday 17th November.

Mark Mapletoft said: “The coaching staff and I are incredibly excited to reveal this squad after extensive collaborative work and are looking forward to working with some familiar and new faces alike.

“Next week presents a platform for a selection of some of the best Premiership talent to express themselves further whilst representing their country, some of those being U20 players me and the pathway staff have worked with very recently. It bridges from the pathway and into senior contention through vital gametime in an England jersey.

“An England A matchweek is a short turnaround; the key for us is to instill a chemistry through extensive preparation, knowledge sharing and a diligent team culture ahead of a very competitive opportunity in front of an energetic home support.”

England Men A wider squad to face Australia A (includes club and senior caps)

Forwards

Joe Batley (Bristol Bears)

Afolabi Fasogbon (Gloucester Rugby)

Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs)

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Ted Hill (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

Emmanuel Iyogun (Northampton Saints)

Nathan Jibulu (Harlequins)

Curtis Langdon (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, 1 cap)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints)

Vilikesa Sela (Bath Rugby)

Tom Willis (Saracens, 1 cap)

Backs

Charlie Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby)

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks)

Fraser Dingwall (c) (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Gabriel Ibitoye (Bristol Bears)

Archie McParland (Northampton Saints)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Max Ojomoh (Bath Rugby)

Will Porter (Harlequins)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, 1 cap)

Jamie Shillcock (Leicester Tigers)

England Men A coaching staff for Australia A fixture

Mark Mapletoft – Head Coach

Andy Titterrell – Forwards Coach

Nathan Catt – Scrum Coach

Lee Blackett – Attack Coach

Haydn Thomas – Defence Coach

England Men A confirmed 2024/25 fixtures

Sunday 17th November 2024 – England A vs. Australia A – Twickenham Stoop, 14:00 GMT kick-off (Live on Premier Sports 1)

Sunday 23rd February 2025 – England A vs. Ireland A – Ashton Gate, 13:00 GMT kick-off