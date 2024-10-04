Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

Seven Saracens called up to England training camp

04.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 11.10.58
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Seven Saracens have been named in England's 36-player squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

There are call-ups for Tom Willis and Alex Lozowski after their impressive starts to the season, and Elliot Daly also returns to the squad after missing the summer tour to New Zealand.

Jamie George, Theo Dan, Ben Earl and Maro Itoje are also included.

The squad will assemble on Monday 7 October, with training taking place at England’s Honda Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park and at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

“After watching a competitive and high scoring start to the Premiership season, I am once again looking forward to gathering the players together,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick

“This training camp is an important part of our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series as we continue to build on the cohesion we've developed over the past two campaigns.

“The squad reflects the depth and quality we have in English rugby, and we are looking forward to working with the players ahead of what will be a highly competitive series.

England welcome New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 2 November (kick-off 3.10pm) for their first match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, before taking on Australia, South Africa and Japan.

England’s 36-player squad:

Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 11.10.58

Seven Saracens called up to England training camp

Seven Saracens have been named in England's 36-player squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Autumn Nations Series. There are call-ups for Tom Willis and Alex Lozowski after their impressive starts to the season, and Elliot Daly also returns to the squad after missing the summer tour to New Zealand. Jamie George, […]

04.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 08.35.14

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 3)

Ivan van Zyl, who will captain Saracens Men on Sunday for the first time in the Gallagher Premiership says the squad want to keep building on their promising start to the league campaign. The Men in Black host Exeter Chiefs in front of the TNT cameras and sit top of the table after bonus point […]

04.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Pwrr1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Trailfinders Women (PWR Rd 1)

Hooker Bryony Field is hoping her side can kick off their league campaign with a bang, when they entertain Trailfinders Women tomorrow at StoneX Stadium. Two weeks on from when the two sides last met in the PWR Up series, Saracens and Trailfinders now face off again in the opening round of Premiership Women's Rugby […]

04.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross