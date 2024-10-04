Seven Saracens called up to England training camp

Seven Saracens have been named in England's 36-player squad for a three-day training camp ahead of the forthcoming 2024 Autumn Nations Series.

There are call-ups for Tom Willis and Alex Lozowski after their impressive starts to the season, and Elliot Daly also returns to the squad after missing the summer tour to New Zealand.

Jamie George, Theo Dan, Ben Earl and Maro Itoje are also included.

The squad will assemble on Monday 7 October, with training taking place at England’s Honda Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park and at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham.

“After watching a competitive and high scoring start to the Premiership season, I am once again looking forward to gathering the players together,” said Head Coach Steve Borthwick

“This training camp is an important part of our preparations for the Autumn Nations Series as we continue to build on the cohesion we've developed over the past two campaigns.

“The squad reflects the depth and quality we have in English rugby, and we are looking forward to working with the players ahead of what will be a highly competitive series.

England welcome New Zealand at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday 2 November (kick-off 3.10pm) for their first match of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series, before taking on Australia, South Africa and Japan.

England’s 36-player squad:



Forwards

Fin Baxter (Harlequins)

Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints)

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins)

Theo Dan (Saracens)

Trevor Davison (Northampton Saints)

Ben Earl (Saracens)

Greg Fisilau (Exeter Chiefs)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Jamie George (Saracens)

Maro Itoje (Saracens)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers)

Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Tom Willis (Saracens)

Backs

Oscar Beard (Harlequins)

Elliot Daly (Saracens)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Alex Lozowski (Saracens)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers)