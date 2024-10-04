Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
TEAM NEWS | Saracens Men v Exeter Chiefs (GPR - Rd 3)

04.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 08.35.14
Saracens V Sale Sharks Gallagher Premiership Rugby

Ivan van Zyl, who will captain Saracens Men on Sunday for the first time in the Gallagher Premiership says the squad want to keep building on their promising start to the league campaign.

The Men in Black host Exeter Chiefs in front of the TNT cameras and sit top of the table after bonus point wins over Gloucester and Sale in the opening two rounds.

Director of Rugby Mark McCall has made three changes to the starting line-up from the side that beat Sale, with all of the alterations coming up front.

Jamie George comes in to start his first match of the season at hooker, and he has Rhys Carre and Marco Riccioni for company in the front-row.

Nick Isiekwe starts in the second-row with Hugh Tizard, replacing Maro Itoje who has not recovered from a minor knee injury sustained in the win over Sale.

Theo McFarland gets the nod at blindside flanker and will be looking to continue his form from the summer internationals with Samoa, and he will be alongside Ben Earl and in-form Tom Willis at the base of the scrum.

The back-line is unchanged, with captain van Zyl and Fergus Burke looking to make more strides forward after an encouraging start to their half-back partnership.

Nick Tompkins and Alex Lozowski, who was Player of the Match against Sale continue in the midfield, with Rotimi Segun, Tobias Elliott and Elliot Daly again in the back-three.

On the bench there is a huge boost as Juan Martin Gonzalez returns from a highly successful Rugby Championship campaign with Argentina, and Eroni Mawi will also make his first appearance of the season after winning the Pacific Nations Cup with Fiji.

Captain van Zyl is expecting another tough challenge on Sunday.

“It has been a great start so far but we want to keep building with so many big games coming up. The performances against Gloucester and Sale were different in many ways but the way that we dug in is really pleasing, and there is already a great vibe throughout the training ground.

Exeter is another tough test. We know they will be looking for a response after their first two games so we can expect a backlash.”

Saracens Men team to play Exeter Chiefs:

1 Rhys Carre

2 Jamie George

3 Marco Riccioni

4 Nick Isiekwe

5 Hugh Tizard

6 Theo McFarland

7 Ben Earl

8 Tom Willis

9 Ivan van Zyl (c)

10 Fergus Burke

11 Rotimi Segun

12 Nick Tompkins

13 Alex Lozowski

14 Tobias Elliott

15 Elliot Daly

Replacements:

16 Theo Dan

17 Eroni Mawi

18 Ollie Hoskins

19 Andy Onyeama-Christie

20 Juan Martin Gonzalez

21 Toby Knight

22 Charlie Bracken

23 Alex Goode

Pwrr1

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Trailfinders Women (PWR Rd 1)

Hooker Bryony Field is hoping her side can kick off their league campaign with a bang, when they entertain Trailfinders Women tomorrow at StoneX Stadium. Two weeks on from when the two sides last met in the PWR Up series, Saracens and Trailfinders now face off again in the opening round of Premiership Women's Rugby […]

04.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 07.41.37

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Storm v Edinburgh 'A'

Nathan Michelow believes the group have something special ahead of them as Saracens Storm return to action on Friday evening. The Storm welcome Edinburgh ‘A’ to StoneX Stadium for their first match of the season, and Michelow will captain a side full of potential. All players in the squad will be getting game time this […]

03.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

