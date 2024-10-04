TEAM NEWS | Saracens Women vs Trailfinders Women (PWR Rd 1)

Hooker Bryony Field is hoping her side can kick off their league campaign with a bang, when they entertain Trailfinders Women tomorrow at StoneX Stadium.

Two weeks on from when the two sides last met in the PWR Up series, Saracens and Trailfinders now face off again in the opening round of Premiership Women's Rugby and Field is expecting a battle throughout the match.

"It should be good. There are some familiar faces there as well and playing against former teammates adds fuel to the fire. I’m expecting a battle both sides of the ball. The warm-up games have gone well and I’m glad we’ve had them as it’s given others in the squad a chance to step up."

The pre-season block culminated in the two PWR Up warm-up fixtures, and Field believes that the work away from the pitch in the off-season has ensured that she is fully prepared for what lies ahead.

"I don’t think pre-season has felt too long, we’re used to it by know and it’s been really good in terms of building up that fitness and getting my eye back in. I don’t think I would have as much confidence in myself going into the first game without the time we’ve had in pre-season to refine things."

Director of Rugby Alex Austerberry has made three personnel changes to his starting XV from the PWR Up clash with Trailfinders two weeks ago.

Up front, Akina Gondwe starts at loosehead prop alongside Bryony Field and Carmen Tremelling.

Joia Bennett is set to make her first Premiership Women's Rugby Appearance in the second-row, with Sophie Tansley coming in alongside her.

The back-row is unchanged from that PWR Up clash, with Sharifa Kasolo, co-captain May Campbell and Poppy Cleall completing the pack.

Tori Sellors and Amelia MacDougall will again link up at half-back, with Sarah McKenna named as co-captain alongside Emma Hardy in the centres.

Isla Alejandro switches to left wing with Lotte Sharp away on international duty, with Chantelle Miell set to make her second debut for the club on the right wing. Jemma-Jo Linkins completes the back three in what will be her first PWR start for Saracens.

The replacements see academy graduate Daisy Fitzgerald ready herself for a potential league debut, alongside Maya Montiel and Chloe Flanagan.

Bryony Field will look to make an impact from the bench, as will fellow internationals Beth Blacklock and Leanne Infante, who are both poised to make their first appearances of the season in Sarries colours.

Flo Williams provides experience and cover on the bench, whilst Lucy Biggs will also look to inject energy into the side.

It's a short and sharp season this year ahead of the world cup, with every result and every point likely to prove invaluable come the final reckoning. Field believes that her side have got the depth to make sure they are competitive throughout the campaign and highlighted the need to keep building momentum from week to week.

"This season is going to vary for players. I’m excited for a short and sharp season as it means you have to be on it all the time. We’ve got enough squad depth to ensure that we’re putting out a strong team each week. We want to build energy throughout the season and keep that going."

Saracens Women's squad vs Trailfinders Women:

1.⁠ ⁠Akina Gondwe

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Field

3.⁠ ⁠⁠Carmen Tremelling

4.⁠ ⁠⁠Joia Bennett

5.⁠ ⁠⁠Sophie Tansley

6.⁠ ⁠⁠Sharifa Kasolo

7.⁠ ⁠⁠May Campbell (C0-captain)

8.⁠ ⁠⁠Poppy Cleall

9.⁠ ⁠⁠Tori Sellors

10.⁠ ⁠⁠Amelia MacDougall

11.⁠ ⁠⁠Isla Alejandro

12.⁠ ⁠⁠Sarah McKenna (Co-captain)

13.⁠ ⁠⁠Emma Hardy

14.⁠ ⁠⁠Chantelle Miell

15.⁠ ⁠⁠Jemma-Jo Linkins

Replacements:

16.⁠ ⁠Daisy Fitzgerald

17.⁠ ⁠⁠Maya Montiel

18.⁠ ⁠⁠Chloe Flanagan

19.⁠ ⁠⁠Bryony Cleall

20.⁠ ⁠⁠Beth Blacklock

21.⁠ ⁠Leanne Infante

22.⁠ ⁠⁠Flo Williams

23.⁠ ⁠⁠Lucy Biggs