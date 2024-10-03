Our Partners
Our Partners

Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Seasonal Membership Banner 2048x293
Seasonal Mobile

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Storm v Edinburgh 'A'

03.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 07.41.37
Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 07.41.55

Nathan Michelow believes the group have something special ahead of them as Saracens Storm return to action on Friday evening.

The Storm welcome Edinburgh ‘A’ to StoneX Stadium for their first match of the season, and Michelow will captain a side full of potential.

All players in the squad will be getting game time this weekend with the Men taking on Exeter, Storm facing Edinburgh and also a number of loan opportunities for players at Ampthill against Nottingham.

Phil Brantingham, Kapeli Pifeleti who has returned from USA duty and Harvey Beaton start in the front-row, with Kaden Pearce-Paul and Olamide Sodeke in an athletic second-row.

Harry Wilson, Max Eke and captain Michelow will start in the back-row under the lights in North London.

Callum Braley makes his first appearance for the club at scrum-half, and he will be alongside summer signing Louie Johnson who starts in the number 10 shirt.

Josh Hallett and Max Clark, who has been on trial in pre-season combine in the midfield, with a back-three of Brandon Jackson, Angus Hall and Tom Parton.

There are more game time opportunities on the bench, with Gareth Simpson returning from a hip injury to make his first appearance of the campaign.

Michelow, who has also captained England Under 20’s is looking to lead by example on Friday evening.

“There’s definitely a feeling that this young group has something exciting about it and we can go on to do special things as a team, so I’m very grateful for the opportunity to lead the team in our first fixture together!”

For those wanting to attend, this fixture is open to all, free of charge, with unreserved seating. Gates open at 18:00, Kick off at 19:00.

Saracens Storm team to play Edinburgh ‘A’:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Harvey Beaton

4 Kaden Pearce-Paul

5 Olamide Sodeke

6 Harry Wilson

7 Max Eke

8 Nathan Michelow (c)

9 Callum Braley

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Josh Hallett

13 Max Clark

14 Angus Hall

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Sam Crean

18 Finn Bloomer

19 Charlie West

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Barnaby Merrett

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Oscar Wilson

News

See all news
Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 07.41.37

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Storm v Edinburgh 'A'

Nathan Michelow believes the group have something special ahead of them as Saracens Storm return to action on Friday evening. The Storm welcome Edinburgh ‘A’ to StoneX Stadium for their first match of the season, and Michelow will captain a side full of potential. All players in the squad will be getting game time this […]

03.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX
Streamsatsarries

Saracens Women to look to innovate with 24-25 season livestream offering

Saracens are excited to announce a new and improved livestream proposition for the 2024/25 season. Drawing upon the success of last year’s match day streaming for Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures, which saw average audiences of over 11,000 per stream, this season’s match day production will look to place fans and players at the heart of […]

02.10.24
In association with
StoneX StoneX

Partners

See all partners
cross