TEAM NEWS | Saracens Storm v Edinburgh 'A'

Nathan Michelow believes the group have something special ahead of them as Saracens Storm return to action on Friday evening.

The Storm welcome Edinburgh ‘A’ to StoneX Stadium for their first match of the season, and Michelow will captain a side full of potential.

All players in the squad will be getting game time this weekend with the Men taking on Exeter, Storm facing Edinburgh and also a number of loan opportunities for players at Ampthill against Nottingham.

Phil Brantingham, Kapeli Pifeleti who has returned from USA duty and Harvey Beaton start in the front-row, with Kaden Pearce-Paul and Olamide Sodeke in an athletic second-row.

Harry Wilson, Max Eke and captain Michelow will start in the back-row under the lights in North London.

Callum Braley makes his first appearance for the club at scrum-half, and he will be alongside summer signing Louie Johnson who starts in the number 10 shirt.

Josh Hallett and Max Clark, who has been on trial in pre-season combine in the midfield, with a back-three of Brandon Jackson, Angus Hall and Tom Parton.

There are more game time opportunities on the bench, with Gareth Simpson returning from a hip injury to make his first appearance of the campaign.

Michelow, who has also captained England Under 20’s is looking to lead by example on Friday evening.

“There’s definitely a feeling that this young group has something exciting about it and we can go on to do special things as a team, so I’m very grateful for the opportunity to lead the team in our first fixture together!”

For those wanting to attend, this fixture is open to all, free of charge, with unreserved seating. Gates open at 18:00, Kick off at 19:00.

Saracens Storm team to play Edinburgh ‘A’:

1 Phil Brantingham

2 Kapeli Pifeleti

3 Harvey Beaton

4 Kaden Pearce-Paul

5 Olamide Sodeke

6 Harry Wilson

7 Max Eke

8 Nathan Michelow (c)

9 Callum Braley

10 Louie Johnson

11 Brandon Jackson

12 Josh Hallett

13 Max Clark

14 Angus Hall

15 Tom Parton

Replacements:

16 James Hadfield

17 Sam Crean

18 Finn Bloomer

19 Charlie West

20 Reggie Hammick

21 Barnaby Merrett

22 Gareth Simpson

23 Oscar Wilson