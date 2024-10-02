Saracens Women to look to innovate with 24-25 season livestream offering

Saracens are excited to announce a new and improved livestream proposition for the 2024/25 season.

Drawing upon the success of last year’s match day streaming for Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures, which saw average audiences of over 11,000 per stream, this season’s match day production will look to place fans and players at the heart of our coverage, answering your questions and analysing the moments in the match that you want to see.

Starting with this Saturday’s league opener against Trailfinders Women, Saracens Women’s livestreams will be simulcast across the Saracens and Premiership Women’s Rugby YouTube channels, alongside the Saracens TikTok and Facebook accounts, as we make our live match coverage more accessible than it has ever been before.

A comprehensive pre-match show will focus on telling the story of the match ahead, with pre-game analysis from a current Premiership Women’s Rugby player and interviews with players and staff from both sides ahead of the game, as well as providing a unique opportunity to learn more about individual players within the Saracens Women’s squad. This is part of a season-long proposition to shine a light on the personalities and lives of our players away from the game.

A packed half-time schedule will place the reactions and questions from fans both online and in the stadium at the heart of the coverage, as our experienced team of presenters and co-commentators analyse the moments from the first half that you want to see, as well as hearing the thoughts of the fans in the ground and at home.

With in-game interviews from both sides and a chance to hear from both camps immediately after the final whistle, this season’s streams will aim to make our home matches more accessible than ever before, using data provided by OVAL Insights to help paint the picture of the match and show where the game is being won and lost.

In recent seasons, Saracens have been at the forefront of delivering an in-depth livestream product to help increase eyes on the women’s game and with this new, unique concept for a club produced stream, we are aiming to bring you closer to the action than ever before.

Saracens and Red Roses fly-half Zoe Harrison said last season that ‘to be it, you have to see it,’ and that is exactly what we hope to achieve this season, as we push our players and their personalities to the heart of our women’s rugby coverage.

We will continue to look to innovate throughout the 2024/25 season, adding new concepts and a fresh outlook on presenting rugby coverage for each match that is streamed by the club, heading into a huge year for women's rugby, as we build up to the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.

You can watch Saturday's livestream against Trailfinders Women live from 1.20pm by clicking here, or by tuning in on Facebook, TikTok or the Premiership Women's Rugby YouTube channel.