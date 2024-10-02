Our Partners
Saracens are proud to work in partnership with a range of companies and suppliers, all striving for excellence in their field.

Lead Partner
StoneX
StoneX provides institutional clients with a complete suite of equity trading services to help them find liquidity with best execution and end-to-end clearing.
Principal Partner
Shawbrook
Shawbrook is a specialist savings and lending bank, offering personal loans, residential and commercial mortgages, business finance, and savings products.
Principal Partner
Castore
Castore is the world's first premium sportswear brand, for the discerning athlete who values attention to detail & precision performance features.
Principal Partner
Hy-Pro
Dedicated sports brand creating durable training equipment to improve your core skills across all aspects of sport.
Trek
TREK bars, which deliver natural, long-lasting energy with no artificial ingredients, believe in providing better snacks for the environment. Their 100% plant based ingredients show their ambition to keep ingredients as close to their original form as possible, keeping the best nutritional value, in every bar.
Principal Partner
Enmo
Provides premium protective activewear and technical gear to enable people of all abilities to enjoy their sport
Principal Partner
Zinc Sports
Keep pushing to create unforgettable experiences, for children, adults, and anyone in between. Zinc the UK’s No 1 Scooter Brand.
Partner
Greene King IPA
As the country's leading pub retailer and brewer, we welcome our customers into our 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK.
Partners
Saracens Women to look to innovate with 24-25 season livestream offering

02.10.24
In association with
StoneX
Streamsatsarries
Saracens Women V Exeter Chiefs Women, Rugby Union, Pwr, Stonex Stadium, London, Uk 13/01/2024

Saracens are excited to announce a new and improved livestream proposition for the 2024/25 season.

Drawing upon the success of last year’s match day streaming for Premiership Women’s Rugby fixtures, which saw average audiences of over 11,000 per stream, this season’s match day production will look to place fans and players at the heart of our coverage, answering your questions and analysing the moments in the match that you want to see.

Starting with this Saturday’s league opener against Trailfinders Women, Saracens Women’s livestreams will be simulcast across the Saracens and Premiership Women’s Rugby YouTube channels, alongside the Saracens TikTok and Facebook accounts, as we make our live match coverage more accessible than it has ever been before.

A comprehensive pre-match show will focus on telling the story of the match ahead, with pre-game analysis from a current Premiership Women’s Rugby player and interviews with players and staff from both sides ahead of the game, as well as providing a unique opportunity to learn more about individual players within the Saracens Women’s squad. This is part of a season-long proposition to shine a light on the personalities and lives of our players away from the game.

A packed half-time schedule will place the reactions and questions from fans both online and in the stadium at the heart of the coverage, as our experienced team of presenters and co-commentators analyse the moments from the first half that you want to see, as well as hearing the thoughts of the fans in the ground and at home.

With in-game interviews from both sides and a chance to hear from both camps immediately after the final whistle, this season’s streams will aim to make our home matches more accessible than ever before, using data provided by OVAL Insights to help paint the picture of the match and show where the game is being won and lost.

In recent seasons, Saracens have been at the forefront of delivering an in-depth livestream product to help increase eyes on the women’s game and with this new, unique concept for a club produced stream, we are aiming to bring you closer to the action than ever before.

Saracens and Red Roses fly-half Zoe Harrison said last season that ‘to be it, you have to see it,’ and that is exactly what we hope to achieve this season, as we push our players and their personalities to the heart of our women’s rugby coverage.

We will continue to look to innovate throughout the 2024/25 season, adding new concepts and a fresh outlook on presenting rugby coverage for each match that is streamed by the club, heading into a huge year for women's rugby, as we build up to the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.

You can watch Saturday's livestream against Trailfinders Women live from 1.20pm by clicking here, or by tuning in on Facebook, TikTok or the Premiership Women's Rugby YouTube channel.

Screenshot 2024 10 03 At 07.41.37

TEAM NEWS | Saracens Storm v Edinburgh 'A'

Nathan Michelow believes the group have something special ahead of them as Saracens Storm return to action on Friday evening. The Storm welcome Edinburgh ‘A’ to StoneX Stadium for their first match of the season, and Michelow will captain a side full of potential. All players in the squad will be getting game time this […]

03.10.24
In association with
StoneX
Streamsatsarries

